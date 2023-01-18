Motivational speaker gives talk at YMCA
Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Gretchen Evans will be speaking at the Ragsdale Family YMCA Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. on how to overcome obstacles that life presents. She speaks from experience having been injured in 2006 while serving in Afghanistan.
Her world changed when a rocket blast caused debilitating injuries to her, including a traumatic brain injury, internal injuries, and the loss of all hearing. With the help of her guide dog, her “rope team” of friends and supporters, and a healthy dose of grit she navigated her way through a changed life.
Evans is one of the most highly decorated female veterans who held leadership roles in multiple combat engagements in her 27 years in the Army, including overseeing more than 30,000 ground troops in Afghanistan. She worked her way up to Command Sergeant Major – the highest rank an enlisted soldier can achieve.
In 2019, Evans founded Team UNBROKEN, a mixed ability athletic team, and competed in the “World’s Toughest Race,” currently airing on Amazon Prime. A nationally-known motivational speaker, Evans recently received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2022 ESPY Awards.
To register to attend her talk, call 336-882-9622 or email marlee.rindal@ymcagreensboro.org.
Board of Adjustment meets Jan. 23
Jamestown’s Board of Adjustment will meet Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The Board will consider a variance for side setback relief at 122 Wade St. from 5 ft. to 0 ft. in order to expand an industrial building.
The Technical Review Committee reviewed the request on Nov. 4 and discovered the proposed plans did not meet the required setback. There is a slightly sloping grade toward the southwest.
The property backs up to the Norfolk-Southern Railroad tracks on the south and this is where the owner would like to put a 19 ft. by 120 ft. addition. It would still be 100 feet from the railroad. Other vacant property nearby is unavailable as it is in the Deep River watershed and floodplain.
