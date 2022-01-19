Jamestown’s AARP Livable Communities Committee started the new year at its Jan. 6 meeting discussing a survey that is available from the national committee. The local group is planning on presenting the survey to the Jamestown area this year to see if residents believe the town lives up to its designation as a member of AARP’s Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, a designation it received in November.
Members discussed the length of the survey and whether all the questions applied to Jamestown and whether others should be added. The group will meet again in March to further discuss the survey.
The AARP age-friendly network encourages states, counties, cities, towns and rural areas to prepare for the rapid aging of our nation’s population. The network encourages elected officials and local leaders to focus on and strengthen the features and services that help to make communities livable for residents of all ages, from the cradle through retirement.
The next step for the local committee is to plan programs and events for the network. Through the age-friendly program, AARP helps participating communities to become more livable and age-friendly by creating safer and more walkable streets, needed housing and transportation options, better access to key services, and opportunities for residents to participate in community activities.
The committee discussed holding a live and virtual event in February. The topic was not decided but several pre-recorded programs are available. There is also the possibility of a shred event around tax time this year.
Councilmember Rebecca Rayborn, who heads the Livable Communities Committee remarked that many adults had the opportunity to learn more about how computers, their smart phones or other items worked during the period when Covid-19 discouraged gathering together.
“Have virtual meetings allowed you to visit more with people?” she asked the committee, which itself was meeting via Zoom.
Talk turned to the successful Santa for Seniors gift drive held before Christmas. It was organized at the last minute but boxes placed at Town Hall and Cakes by B’s Blue House Bakery collected “a trunk full” of donations for the nearby Shannon Gray Rehabilitation and Recovery Center. Items included socks, puzzles, crossword and Sudoku books, adult coloring books, toiletries and more.
Jamestown is the 585th community to enroll in the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.