Will Nov. 15 be the day resolution is accomplished regarding the three public hearings about the D.R. Horton property along Guilford College and Mackay roads? The hearings are on the Town Council’s agenda for that day but as history shows us, that doesn’t mean anything will be done.
The hearings cover annexation, rezoning and the development agreement between the Town of Jamestown and D.R. Horton and should take up the majority of the meeting.
The matter first came before the Town Council nearly one year ago, on Nov. 16, 2021. Developer D.R. Horton, Inc., owns the property, formally known as the Johnson Farm, and plans a 1,500-unit residential community, including 500 apartments, on the 466.7-acre site. The holdup has been the long back-and-forth process of formalizing a development agreement.
The Planning Board approved D.R. Horton’s request to rezone the property to Planned Unit Development (PUD) Nov. 8, 2021, prior to the Council meeting.
Tom Terrell, the land use attorney hired by the Town to work on its behalf on the development agreement said in September of this year the Town was committed to making a quality project that would survive over the decades and be something to be proud of for years to come.
“We’re working with [Horton] right now but that requires more detailed study of a few things to make sure it’s done right,” he added, singling out utilities and architectural standards, among others.
He wants to bring a development agreement to the Town Council that they can say to citizens, “Your voices have been heard. Your ideas have been listened to. It will be something other communities may emulate — but we need a few more weeks.”
The Horton development is not the only such project before the Council. Three other public hearings are also on the agenda, The first two regard annexation and rezoning requests from Windsor Homes Land Acquisition and Development Services, LLC for property located at 4718 Harvey Road. Sherril and Kitsie Auman, who live in Dallas, Tex., are the property owners. If approved, the zoning would change from Agricultural (AG) to Conditional Zoning-Bypass (CZ-B). This property is located across from both Jamestown Middle and Haynes-Inman schools. To the north, it borders the new Jamestown Bypass currently under construction.
The holdup with these requests was the need for a traffic study near the schools and the impact the maximum 95 townhomes proposed would have on traffic. All but six of the townhomes would be on a new road to be constructed west of Harvey Road, between Hethwood Drive and Haynes Road. NCDOT received the results of the study in October for review.
The Planning Board unanimously approved the rezoning in July for the property located across the street from both Jamestown Middle and Haynes-Inman schools. It is up to the Town Council to both uphold that approval and to approve the annexation request if it so chooses.
The final public hearing is to consider amendments to the Town’s solid waste ordinance.
Under new business, the Council will consider approval of a municipal supplement agreement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. According to the NCDOT website, the agreement covers construction of a greenway and sidewalk project in Jamestown. It will provide additional funding and extend the completion date from July 15, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2022. The Town should be reimbursed an additional $472,843 in Transportation Alternatives Program funds with a state match of $118,211.
The Council will also consider awarding a contract to Thomas-James Construction LLC for new bathrooms around the course at Jamestown Park Golf Course.
The Council will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is urged to attend.
