For those who have never experienced real hunger, it is hard to imagine that many often do not have enough to eat. The problem is not limited to third-world countries, but can be found in our own backyards.
Pre-pandemic, one in five children in North Carolina were considered at risk for food insecurity. In 2019, Guilford County was recognized as one of the most food insure counties in the nation with 16.4 percent of its residents having an income below the poverty level and a child poverty rate of 24 percent. Breaking that down still further, the Greensboro/High Point metropolitan area has the most food deserts of any place in the United States.
Sometimes, however, the simplest solution to a problem can be among the most effective. The non-profit A Simple Gesture has risen to the occasion to help meet the need of those facing a shortage of food on the table.
The concept of A Simple Gesture is, well, simple. Participants who agree to be a food donor commit to filling one green reusable grocery bag, which is provided, with nonperishable food every other month. It can be as easy as buying one or two extra items each time you shop.
Volunteer drivers retrieve the bags from front porches where they have been placed on designated Saturdays and leave another bag so the food chain can continue every two months.
Phyllis Allen of Jamestown is among those who have chosen to fill a grocery bag regularly. She agreed after Randy and Susan Burge approached their neighbors about participating in the program.
“I thought, ‘Why not do it?’” Allen said. “It is a simple way to make a real difference in the community. Jesus told us to help those in need. You do not have to spend a lot to fill up the bag. If I can help in some small way it is worth it.”
About a week before each pickup date, Randy sends a reminder to those on his route and also lets them know of any current needs.
When Tricia Seymour, co-chair of the mission committee at Jamestown United Methodist Church, learned about A Simple Gesture after attending a meeting about food insecurity in the area she realized how easy it would be to incorporate the project into those the church were already doing. Now she and others from JUMC are included in the local group of A Simple Gesture donors.
“It’s easy to do and you can put as much or as little as you want in the bag,” Seymour said. “The bag is picked up – you don’t even have to take it anywhere. That is a perfect combination.”
“There is no warehousing involved in the project,” explained David Lees, vice chair of the board and the High Point director for the organization. “Drivers deliver the bags directly to local food pantries. We currently provide food to 10 food pantries in High Point alone.
“In 2021, we collected 28 tons of food for those in need.”
“We had a 46 percent increase over the previous year,” said Leslie Isakoff, president and COO of A Simple Gesture. “That amazing growth means fewer children and families in our community are struggling with hunger.”
A Simple Gesture originated in the west and moved east. The national headquarters is now located in Greensboro and has 65 chapters across the nation.
By the end of last year, over 800 local families were supporting A Simple Gesture and hopes are the project will continue to grow.
“The more food donors we get, the more children and families we can help,” Lees said. “Combating food insecurity provides a boost to the entire community.”
To participate in A Simple Gesture as a food donor or volunteer driver to pick up the bags and deliver them to local food banks, contact Lees at davidlees1@twc.com.
