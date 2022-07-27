Editors Note: The Jamestown Bypass segment opening scheduled for July 26 has been postponed. It was discovered that a water line was not buried deep enough. A new opening date will be announced when the problem is fixed. Due to our press deadline, we received this information after the paper was sent to the press for this week’s edition.
The first portion of the Jamestown bypass was scheduled to open July 26, weather permitting.
NCDOT will shift traffic to the new road from Greensboro Road in east High Point to a 0.2-mile segment of the bypass. The shift will be from Enterprise Drive/Spencer Street, just east of I-74 near Bojangles, to a new traffic signal on the bypass at what will become an extension of Lindale Drive.
Until the entire bypass opens in the fall of 2023, travelers to Jamestown must turn left at the signal and merge back onto Greensboro Road, beside Dunbar and Smith, Inc. The original section of Greensboro Road will still be accessible but will no longer be the main route to Jamestown.
Due to the opening of the new section, traffic is expected to be slow as work continues.
“We are shifting where the majority of traffic is going to be slowing through,” said Harris Kay, DOT public information officer. “As the traffic is being shifted, people should be prepared to slow down.”
Discussion about the need for a bypass has been ongoing since the 1980s. Work began in earnest in 2018. When completed in the spring of 2023, the bypass will stretch for approximately four miles from near I-74 in High Point to Guilford College Road where it will re-connect with West Gate City Boulevard.
