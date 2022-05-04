In 1966, singer Norma Tanega had a hit with “Walking My Cat Named Dog.” Tanega used an oxymoron and said she always wanted a dog but when she got a cat, it seemed the right thing to do to name it “Dog.”
A similar situation is in place at Jamestown Park Golf Course where there is a cat named Birdie. For you non-golfers, a birdie is a golf term meaning one under par.
Brad Coleman, assistant to Ross Sanderlin, golf and recreation director, said Birdie “was excited to know that he will soon be a local celebrity,” but the 13-14-year-old pale orange and white kitty declined a person-to-cat interview.
“Birdie made his first appearance around the golf course around 2008 or 2009. He was discovered by local golf legend Larry Boswell who used to work at the course. He first noticed Birdie under a bush one morning. When he approached Birdie, the cat bolted for the woods,” Coleman said. “As days passed, Birdie started to come around more often and Larry started putting food out for him. Not long after that, Birdie made the cart barn his home.”
Coleman added that Birdie works the night shift and looks after the carts.
“He will sit on a cart and hang out, but as soon as that cart begins to move he wants no part of it. Sometimes he’ll run alongside the cart while it’s being driven. One might think at times he is part dog.” (Tanega, are you reading this?)
As the official course cat, Birdie works the night shift as security. There have been very little issue with rodents since Birdie has been on duty. He doesn’t bother the geese that plague the course, leaving their chasing up to Golf Maintenance Superintendent Jamie Claybrook’s Weimaraner.
Some cats are naturally friendly, others very standoffish. Coleman said Birdie has gotten friendlier as he gets older but will keep his distance with strangers.
“Some mornings he likes to sit at the entrance and greet golfers as they come in. Just don’t invade his personal space.
“He goes out on the course late in the evenings sometimes, but as he has gotten older he doesn’t typically venture off too far from the cart barn,” Coleman added. “He has good golf etiquette and knows to never interrupt play. Golfers who are here early in the mornings see him often.”
Birdie is well taken care of by those who work at the course, taking him to the vet annually to get check-ups and shots. There is a Birdie Vet Fund jar in the golf shop for anyone to help pay for the visits.
Everyone takes care of the cat’s food.
“We all chip in. Our staff of retired part-time guys here at the course are the real softies though, they spoil him and always make sure he has food and treats,” Coleman said.
Golfers love birdies and Birdie the kitty appears to love Jamestown Park Golf Course and his friends.
