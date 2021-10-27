After a one-year hiatus, the 21st edition of the Jamestown Rotary Christmas Parade will be back on Main Street, Sunday, December 5th. Entries are now being accepted for this event, sponsored since 1999, by the Rotary Club of Jamestown. This year’s parade will feature floats, bands, scout troops, antique cars, dance units, martial arts displays and much more.
Since 2017, the Christmas Parade has been cosponsored by the Mary Perry Ragsdale YMCA and the Jamestown Business Association. These sponsorships have provided a bigger and better parades each year. The 2019 parade marched down Jamestown’s Main Street for over an hour with a record number of 97 entries.
New for the 2021 Christmas Parade will be a coloring contest for kids. To enter this fun new contest go to jamestownrotaryclub.com to find entry forms or pick up a copy at the Grandover Village Chick-fil-A located at 6025 W Gate City Blvd, Jamestown, NC 27282.
Prizes for this year’s Coloring Contest include Chick-fil-A gift cards and photos taken with Santa before the start of the event. Winners for Best Float and Best Decorated Car will be selected by judges from the Jamestown Town Council. These awards will be presented by the Jamestown Rotary and parade cosponsors in January.
Organizations interested in joining the 2021 parade can get their entry forms and parade rules from the Jamestown Rotary web site at jamestownrotaryclub.com, or by contacting the Club at jamestownncrotary@gmail.com.
The parade begins at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 5 at Jamestown Town Hall, 301 E. Main Street. Anyone interested in joining the volunteer team to help out on parade day, please email the Club at jamestownncrotary@gmail.com.
For more information contact Cliff Paddock at jamestownncrotary@gmail.com, jamestownrotaryclub.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.