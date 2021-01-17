The City of High Point's policy document on proposed use along the city's portion of the Jamestown Bypass is just that, a policy document. Not a fixed plan.
So said Heidi Galanti, planning administrator for the Planning and Development Department for the City of High Point, as she hosted a virtual meeting Jan. 12 on High Point's Jamestown Bypass Land Use Assessment program.
"[The area] will be studied later," Galanti said in response to a viewer question about how development will help or hurt existing Deep River water levels.
Galanti began the meeting with a PowerPoint presentation outlining eight areas of study, with the final two areas of most concern for Jamestown residents as they abut the town limits. The City of High Point is looking for residential development in Areas 7 and 8.
Karen Small, who lives on Bales Chapel Road and whose family is one of the two largest landowners in Area 8, is an opponent of the medium-density proposal for Areas 7 and 8, an area of approximately 132 acres along Dillon and Bales Chapel roads currently zoned low-density.
"They call it medium density, but to us it's high-density," Small said, pointing to the area's current rural setting.
One of the goals of High Point's Land Use Plan is "Ensure that development respects the natural environment." Bringing medium- to high-density development would destroy the natural environment.
Galanti said the City would look at it again.
There is already a 76-unit residential development going up on Bales Chapel Road, next to Bales Memorial Wesleyan Church. An available area twice that size on Dillon Road could bring another 152 units if sold.
This policy document does not force residents to sell their property but did suggest a developer might be interested in purchasing the land.
Some residents of Areas 7 and 8 were concerned with possible annexation by High Point. Galanti said there would be no annexation until a developer requested it. Since there are no water or sewer connections in these two areas, annexation would be required for residents to receive these connections.
Small said her family has been approached for annexation in the past but believes that if 60 percent of the residents do not want it the area would not be annexed.
Galanti added that single small pieces of property would not be annexed on its own. Rather, annexation must be a large, contiguous group of properties.
The "Jamestown Land Use Assessment Document" issued by the City of High Point is available at www.highpointnc.gov/landuseassessments.
