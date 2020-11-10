Is hogtying banned in Greensboro? Council members press GPD on restraint that killed Marcus Smith

“Then we’ve flat-out been lied to again,” said Greensboro City Council Representative At-Large Michelle Kennedy at the council’s Nov. 2 meeting.
Kennedy was referring to the question of whether the Greensboro Police Department had actually banned the use of hogtying or maximum restraint, which was the technique fatally used on Marcus Deon Smith by the eight GPD officers who Smith asked to take him to the hospital while suffering a mental health crisis during the first night of the 2108 North Carolina Folk Festival.
In July, the City of Winston-Salem banned this restraint technique, stating, in Winston-Salem Police Department General Orders 7/24/2020:
Maximum Restraint Position: Placing a subject with their hands secured behind their back, legs secured together, and their legs and hands connected together behind the subject’s back with the subject’s legs flexed at the knees. The subject is lying on their side or face-down. **THIS POSITION IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. **
At the Nov. 2 Greensboro City Council meeting, Kennedy, District 1 Representative Sharon Hightower, and Mayor Pro-Tem Yvonne Johnson all stated that they had been led to believe by former Chief Wayne Scott that Greensboro had formally banned this technique over a year before Winston-Salem did.
After a sustained grilling by the three council members, Assistant City Manager for Public Safety Trey Davis acknowledged that this was not the case. He and City Manager David Parrish told the council that language would be added to the GPD Directives manual explicitly prohibiting the technique.
(The at-times heated discussion, with council members talking over each other on Zoom and City Attorney Chuck Watts looking uncomfortable, begins at 39:00 of the City video.)
The subject first came up in the public comments section of the meeting, which began with speaker Catherine Holcombe asking, “has hogtying been deleted from the police training manual?”
The next speaker was retired Civil Rights attorney Lewis Pitts. In June, City Attorney Watts condemned Pitts as the person “behind” the protests over Smith’s death, misidentified Pitts as part of the legal team suing the City over that death, and angrily stated that Greensboro’s Black ministers were “being pimped” by Pitts (who is white).
Pitts began his remarks by stating that Holcombe had already cited that the City has spent over $414,000 on “lawyers asking to have [the Marcus Smith] lawsuit thrown out,” and predicting that the cost would soon climb to over $1 million.
Pitts also referenced the recent break-down in mediation between the Smith family’s attorneys and the City, which a court filing acquired by YES! Weekly described as “at an impasse.”
“I would like some feedback from all of you,” Pitts said. “Did you make an offer and a proposal to the family in that lawsuit to settle that? Did they make an offer to you for some resolution of that lawsuit? And finally, what exactly is your position on what happened that night?”
Pitts also referred to Hester Petty, who was scheduled to speak after him.
“I think Ms. Petty’s going to bring up the fact that there’s been no banning of hogtying by you.”
Pitts then asked if this meant that the council believed “there was no wrongdoing, no reason to apologize, and no reason to seek redress with the family?”
“I’m told we had an order against hogtying,” Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson said.
“I don’t want to address it in the context of the terminology of hogtying,” interjected Assistant City Manager Davis. “I think the question is mainly surrounding if we maximally restrain, which was the practice when the RIPP- Hobble was used. The previous administration removed the RIPP Hobble from the equipment the officers use.”
In its place, Davis said, the GPD now uses “a device that is two Velcro straps, one that goes around the ankles, and the other that goes around the area just above the knees. With those devices, officers are not able to bind a person’s hands to their feet.”
Johnson told Pitts that his other question concerned a matter “in closed session,” and that “I’m not allowed to speak about, but our attorney might want to say something about it.”
To which Watts replied, “I don’t have anything to say about it.”
Pitts then asked if it was the City’s position “in this litigation, or in that incident, that there was zero wrongdoing by the officers?”
He then referred to the device used on Smith, which Assistant City Manager Davis had referred to as a RIPP Hobble, despite the GPD’s refusal to comply with YES! Weekly’s public information request for the manufacturer of the specific restraint used on Smith.
“At the time that hogtying homicide occurred, RIPP-Hobbling in a prone position was banned. The package in which the RIPP-Hobble device came said do not use it in that way because if you pull those legs up past 90 degrees and towards the back, it’s highly likely to cause asphyxiation. What’s your position on that matter?”
“I would say that there is a process for discussions of this matter, and for resolution of it,” Watts responded. “Mr. Pitts is well aware of it and aware of the filing in the court, and you all are also well aware that the litigation process is moving forward, and we have not been able to reach an agreement with the other side about the settling. That’s as much as we can say.”
Petty then began her remarks by stating.
“Let me just say that, with flexi-cuffs and the limb restraint, you certainly can still hogtie somebody.”
Although several council members, particularly District 2 Representative Goldie Wells, expressed apparent confusion on this point, Petty’s statement is correct, as Mayor Nancy Vaughan later acknowledged. The 2018 edition of the GPD Directives Manual also appears to acknowledge that flexi-cuffs can be used in such a matter, with the following statement:
If further immobility is needed, the secured wrists and ankles of the arrestee may be linked together using flexi-cuffs or the hobble device.
Linking a person’s wrists and ankles behind their back in the position that killed Smith is the essential definition of “hogtying” as it pertains to human beings— when pigs and other livestock are restrained in this manner prior to slaughter, their four feet are not tied behind them.
“There has been an outcry over the death of George Floyd,” Petty said. “Brian James, Greensboro’s police chief, has condemned the officers involved in George Floyd’s death in custody. But you don’t have to go 1,100 miles away to Minneapolis to find a Black man killed in police custody, when we have our own tragedy right here in Greensboro, with the homicide of Marcus Smith by Greensboro police officers.”
After stating that “the newly released GPD Directives do not contain a prohibition of this deadly and unnecessary restraint technique,” Petty reminded the council that Winston-Salem had banned it, quoting the statement that “officers will not utilize the maximum restraint position.”
“Why is this simple statement absent from the new GPD Directives?” Petty asked. “There is absolutely no reason that can’t be in the Directives, and I haven’t yet seen it in the training manual. When a police department refuses to take measures to protect citizens from the use of deadly force in situations where it’s unwarranted, as was the case with Marcus Smith, it becomes your duty to protect the public from police abuse.”
Unlike their response to Pitts, the council did not sit in silence.
“Have we done it or not?” asked Yvonne Johnson of Trey Davis. “Because the last chief told us that it was going to be banned!”
Michelle Kennedy agreed, stating that former GPD Chief Wayne Scott had told her the same thing.
“I’ve been telling people it was banned,” Hightower said, “and that’s because we were told that. We do need to get it right.”
Kennedy asked Davis to answer Hightower and Johnson’s question.
“Again, the police department’s direction was to change their practice for the restraints,” said Davis, apparently using “restraint” to mean a device and not a position. “And the restraints they currently have don’t allow officers to perform the actual function.”
“Can I just ask a really direct question?” Kennedy said with a hint of irritation. “Are we or are we not, just yes or no, are we still hogtying people?”
“Let me answer Councilwoman Kennedy,” Davis said. “The practice is relevant to binding hands to feet. GPD’s current practice is not to either instruct or have officers bind people’s hands to their feet that are in custody, as well as a further step of ensuring that, if they do have a person in a prone position to restrain them temporarily, then they are to immediately assess the condition of that person and place them in a position that is much more safe, or safe for that person.”
“I understand that’s what you practice,” Kennedy said, “but what I’m asking is, what is the written policy regarding this?”
“We did not explicitly state that police may hogtie,” City Manager David Parrish said, “because that language is not in the Directive and never was. We also don’t explicitly state that you can bind hands to feet. We are looking at language to be a little more clear. Because it doesn’t state that you can do it, but to Hester’s point, it doesn’t state that you can’t.”
That’s when Kennedy stated with exasperation, “then we’ve flat out been lied to again.”
In a text message on Monday, Kennedy explained to YES! Weekly that by “again,” she was referencing the various misstatements made by former Chief Wayne Scott about the death of Marcus Smith, including claims that he was “combative” and that he “collapsed.” (As previously reported, Smith was actually dogpiled and taken to the pavement by the officers who hogtied him.)
Council then argued over terminology for several minutes, with Davis, At-Large Representative Marikay Abuzuaiter and Wells insisting that the language was a moot point, as restraining a person in such matter was “impossible” with the new flexi-cuffs, in spite of the old Directives manual’s reference to them being used in precisely that manner.
For once, the GPD’s staunchest defender was not Abuzuaiter, but Wells, who stated, “If you can’t put the hands and the feet together, then you can’t hogtie, whether you say it or not, in terms of the new device, you can’t use it to do that. You can’t do the hogtying with the new devices that they use.”
Wells also expressed dismay that Chief Brian James “isn’t here to defend himself.”
“We could ban hogtying all day long, but there is no tool that an officer has that would allow hogtying at all,” Abuzuaiter said.
Hightower referred to Petty’s statement that this wasn’t true and then said that, without a ban in writing, “a whole ‘nother administration could come in and bring back the RIPP-Hobble.”
Both Abuzuaiter and Wells protested the statements by Kennedy, Hightower, and Johnson that the previous GPD administration had “lied” (a word only used by Kennedy), but the trio remained firm in their recollection of being told that the procedure had been explicitly banned.
“We will get it changed,” Parrish said. “It’s not a stretch to make that simple statement that hands and feet will—”
“And that executive memo was not put into the Directives,” interjected the mayor, referring to an alleged executive memo that, unlike the Directives manual, has not been made public. “The executive memo is separate from the Directives. People can’t find that in the Directives.”
“We will make the change,” Parrish said.
On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Davis sent an email to the mayor and city council. It contained the following paragraph:
To provide further clarification surrounding the ‘Handling Persons in Custody, Restraint, and Transport of Individuals’ policy, Chief James and his staff have implemented a policy change to this Directive, and have begun the process of implementing that policy change. While the restraint device currently issued to officers (the ‘limb restraint’ device) does not allow officers to bind an individual’s hands to their feet, GPD staff has instituted language in the policy that will provide further guidance to officers. Effective immediately, all Greensboro Police Officers are strictly prohibited from connecting a detainee’s hands to their feet, regardless of the restraint device used.
Section 11.1.4, page 263 of the revised Directives manual now includes the following sentence:
Connecting a detainee’s hands to their feet, regardless of the restraint device used, is strictly prohibited.
However, for Kennedy, that’s not good enough.
“While GPD asserts that limb restraints cannot be used to bind hands to feet, the fact that further guidance was necessary to indicate the prohibition against hog tying is troubling to me,” Kennedy told YES! Weekly on Monday. “The fact that the prohibition was issued on Nov. 3 and not per council’s initial Directives is unacceptable.”
