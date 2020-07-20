At approximately 1:25a.m. on July 13, 2020, the Winston-Salem Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a possible shooting that occurred at an unknown location in Winston-Salem that left a subject injured. At approximately 2:05 a.m., patrol officers located an abandoned vehicle in the 1800 block of Gray Avenue with a deceased male inside. The initial investigation revealed the decedent succumbed to an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding Emergency Medical Services personnel.
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. The victim has been identified as nineteen-year-old (19) Kalil Nathaniel Rice. The investigation is in its early stages and no other information will be released at this time.
The next of kin has been notified.
Update July 14, 2020:
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continue this investigation. On July 13, 2020 at approximately 7:00 p.m., authorities arrested nineteen-year-old (19), Keivaunaugh Cearon Sanders. As related to this incident, Mr. Sanders has been charged with Concealment of Death, and Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Mr. Sanders has also been charged with Breaking and/or Entering (misdemeanor) in an unrelated matter. Mr. Sanders was placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $50,250.00 bond.
As mentioned before, no further details of this investigation will be released at this time.
Update: Friday, July 17, 2020
In the early morning hours of July 13, 2020, patrol officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department began an investigation after information was received that a male had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and had been abandoned in a vehicle somewhere in the vicinity of 23rd Street. Shortly thereafter, officers located a Kia Sorento abandoned in a somewhat secluded section of Gray Avenue.
Nineteen (19) year old Kalil Nathaniel Rice was located deceased inside the vehicle, having suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Winston-Salem Police Department were immediately summonsed to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.
Authorities were able to determine that on July 10, 2020, the involved vehicle was reported stolen from a local dealership. In examining the vehicle, authorities also noted that the vehicle had damage consistent with a single discharge of a firearm into the car. Upon further examination of that damage, authorities determined that the projectile did not penetrate the interior of the vehicle and therefore could not have produced the injury suffered by the decedent.
As the investigation into the incident progressed, detectives were able to develop information detailing individuals who were reportedly inside the car when the shooting occurred.
At approximately 7:00 p.m. on the evening of July 13, 2020, authorities arrested nineteen (19) year old Keivaunaugh Cearon Sanders for an outstanding Warrant for Arrest for Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering. At the time of Mr. Sanders’ arrest, a semi-automatic handgun was located and seized. That handgun was reported stolen on July 12, 2020, during the investigation into an auto breaking.
After further investigation, detectives were able to confirm that Keivaunaugh Saunders was inside the vehicle at the time the fatal injury was suffered by Kalil Rice. Keivaunaugh Saunders was charged with Concealment of a Death and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Mr. Sanders was placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a secured bond in the amount of $50,250.00. A booking photograph of Keivaunaugh Saunders was released with an earlier Public Record Release update.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division continued their investigation and on July 15, 2020, authorities arrested eighteen (18) year old James Michael King Jr. on an outstanding Warrant for Arrest for Interference with an Electronic Monitoring Device. Detectives were able to confirm that James King Jr. was inside the vehicle at the time the fatal injury was suffered by Kalil Rice.
On the evening of July 15, 2020, James King Jr. was placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a secured bond in the amount of $35,000.00. Mr. King was charged with the following crimes:
1. Interference with an Electronic Monitoring Device – This charged stemmed from the unlawful removal of an electronic monitoring device worn as part of conditions of probation. Mr. King’s probation status was the result of an earlier conviction for Breaking and/or Entering.
2. Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering and Felony Larceny. These charges stemmed from an incident that occurred at Parkway Ford of Winston-Salem on July 1, 2020. During that incident, a 2018 Lincoln Navigator and 2015 Ford F-150 were reported stolen.
3. Felony Larceny and Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle – Those charges stemmed fromthe theft of the 2007 Kia Sorento recovered in this incident. As mentioned earlier, that vehicle was reported stolen from Bob King Kia of Winston-Salem on July 10, 2020.
As the investigation into the death of Kalil Nathaniel Rice continued, detectives were able to identify two (2) other individuals who were present inside the vehicle at the time Mr. Rice suffered the fatal injury. Those two individuals are both juveniles and because juveniles are subject to legally protected status; no identifying information will be released.
Pursuant to the investigation into the death of Kalil Rice, detectives have been able to determine with certainty the following information:
- A total of five (5) individuals were present inside the vehicle at the time the fatal injury was suffered by Mr. Rice. Mr. Rice is included in this number of vehicle occupants.
- The vehicle in question was reported as stolen on July 10, 2020. Evidence indicates that the likely date that the vehicle was actually stolen was July 3 or July 4 of 2020.
- The vehicle had damage consistent with a single shot being fired into the vehicle at some point in time. That projectile did not penetrate into the passenger/cabin area of the vehicle and therefore could not have been the source of injury in this incident.
Detectives have received information that the damage to the vehicle occurred during one of several recent shootings that occurred in the 1600 block of N. Liberty Street. That information has yet to be confirmed and will be the subject of further investigative follow-up by authorities.
Pursuant to the interviews of the individuals present at the time of this death, investigators have been informed that the injury suffered by Kalil Rice was self-inflicted after a member of the group suggested participation in the lethal game of chance commonly referred to as “Russian Roulette.”
Detectives are aware that this highly dangerous game is supposed to involve the use of a revolver and that the use of a loaded semi-automatic handgun would always result in injury or death to the game’s participant. Authorities are examining the firearm recovered in this investigation, in an effort to confirm information that it was the weapon utilized in this incident.
Authorities will also work closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine if the fatal injury is consistent or inconsistent with being self-inflicted.
As of the date of this Public Record Release update, this investigation remains classified as a “Death Investigation.”
Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336.773.7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336.727.2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.”
