Interactive Resource Center holds Virtual Annual Fundraiser “The Dignity Event” to fight homelessness in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC— 9/14/2022 — The Interactive Resource Center (IRC) will hold its signature fundraising event, The Dignity Event, this Thursday, September 15 at 10am. It will be a live event on the IRC’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/gsodaycenter) and can be viewed any time after the event on YouTube.
Major Sponsors include AZ Development; Greensboro Radiology; Tigermoth Creative; John & Regina Schamberger, and Brian & Kendra Ross.
The goal is to raise funds, awareness, and restore dignity to the most vulnerable citizens in our community. All proceeds from this event will directly benefit the IRC through the Dignity Fund, a fund established to cover emergent needs and remove barriers to success of people experiencing homelessness. The IRC believes in a “whole person” approach that addresses multiple barriers, understanding that each piece must be addressed to reach self-sufficiency. “It’s time to realize that we are not at war with the poor - we are at war with poverty”, says Kristina Singleton, Executive Director of the IRC. The event will also highlight cofounder and longtime IRC supporter, Skip MacMillan.
The IRC relies heavily on funding from the community, and all funds raised at The Dignity Event go directly to providing services to people experiencing homelessness in Greensboro. We couldn’t make as great an impact without the generous support of our community.
