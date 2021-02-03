Initiative to help at-risk youth takes off in East Winston

On this day, a teenager stands in a sound booth rapping words as old as the world and art he emulates. The ones about the girl who is driving him crazy. “I like you, but I don’t love you … like you, like you …”
What’s different about this scene was that 15-year-old Davon Mitchell of East Forsyth High School would not have a nurturing place to rap the words he’d written if not for an innovative program for at-risk youth in East Winston that started last month.
“This is all about making music and keeping me out of trouble,” Mitchell said. “We get to do what we love and try to better ourselves.”
Project M.O.O.R. E., the second word standing for Mentoring Our Own and Rejuvenating the Environment, has transformed an old frame house just off Martin Luther King Drive into a place where youth can gather, learn and dream, charting plans for careers with on-site training in music, barbering, and cosmetology. The program gives its young participants a chance to learn job skills from professionals for free. On the music side, with its state-of-the-art equipment, students have an opportunity to create for free something that they typically would have to pay hundreds of dollars.
The project is the revamped brainchild of David M. Moore, well known in Winston-Salem for his Southside Rides, which puts newly released offenders, like he once was, to work in its car body shop. Now, he’s expanding his scope, trying to reach youth before they make the costly mistakes he and so many others made.
Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM) has named Moore one of its Community Scholars and has given Project M.O.O.R.E. an Economic Mobility Opportunity Award. Moore and his initiative are in sync with critical themes of CSEM’s work: tapping into the abundance of talent and hope in East Winston and helping residents break down barriers that have too long thwarted moving economic mobility upward. The project also fits with CSEM’s involvement in the local My Brothers’ and Sisters’ Keeper initiative, which seeks to improve educational and career opportunities for young people of color, according to CSEM Associate Director Alvin Atkinson.
As he revamps the program, Moore highlights all the lessons learned through Southside Rides. Currently, the project serves six youth, ranging in ages from 14 to 19-years-old. Each six-month session requires attendees to complete their schoolwork, in addition to their job training, with the laptops that are on site.
As an incentive, qualified students will be able to use donated dirt bikes for limited times, and, if they graduate from high school, get to keep them. Moore will also award, each session, a renovated car from Southside Rides to a top student.
“I want them to graduate, at least from high school, and, hopefully, go on from there,” Moore said.
But for now, you can find those young and old preparing for the world ahead of them. Local barber Donovan Clark can be found getting his training station ready upstairs while Matt Booe, a 15-year-old student at Quality Education Academy, works on his music with Moore downstairs. Both Moore and Clark are all too familiar with the peer pressure East Winston youth face and where that pressure could lead them.
“You don’t ever want to be on the other end of that one,” Clark said. “People perish because nobody ever tells them right.”
Hard work backs the program as well as a sprinkle of serendipity.
It’s serendipity that led musical artist Dennis Davis (also knows as Love Over Destruction or L.O.D., The Chosen One) to Project M.O.O.R.E and hard work that keeps him coming back.
Davis met Moore through Southside Rides while Courtney Buchanan, who works with The Guitar Center, met Moore by chance and wanted to participate in the program. The pair has fun as they teach students the music business, hooks, and everything that goes along.
“We all ask questions,” Davis said. “It’s how we learn.”
Davis, one of the program’s managers, and fellow artist Buchanan (who uses the stage name Lil’ Timme) worked with Mitchell and Booe.
He and Buchanan produced Mitchell’s song, “I Like You,” that Mitchell penned the words for.
With guidance from Moore, Davis, and Buchanan, maybe one of the participants just might make it big in the music business. Or find other ways to live through their art and give back to their communities like Project M.O.O.R.E.
A testament to what community engagement is all about.
“It’s super cool. It’s for the kids,” Buchanan said.
Moore agreed.
“I’m having fun now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.