Indivisible Guilford County and Guilford for All to Hold “Count Every Vote” Rally in Greensboro

Greensboro residents mobilizing to respond to President Trump’s threats
to reject the election results.
Greensboro, North Carolina — In response to Donald Trump’s incessant threats to deny the results of next Tuesday's election, activists from Indivisible Guilford County and their community partners will gather at Governmental Plaza in Greensboro at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, November 4th to call for every vote to be counted and demand that Donald Trump honor the valid results of the 2020 election.
“Our very democracy and the future we are leaving to our children is at stake,” said Joel Gallagher of the group. “We are gathering together in support of our democratic institutions and ideals – we invite others to join us!”
As Trump continues to make comments delegitimizing the integrity of our elections and implying that he will not concede a fair election, grassroots activists across the country are marching on Wednesday, November 4 to demand that every vote be counted and to ensure a peaceful transition of power.
Attendees are encouraged to bring musical instruments and appropriate signs. Masks and social distancing will be required.
WHAT: Rally to Protect the Results of the Election
WHO: Indivisible Guilford County, Guilford for All and NAACP Gate City Youth Council
WHEN: 4:30pm on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020
WHERE: Governmental Plaza at 110 South Greene Street, Greensboro
VISUALS: Posters, musical instruments
