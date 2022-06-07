Indictment Returned for GPD Officer
GREENSBORO, NC (June 6, 2022) – On November 20, 2021, at approximately 10:29 pm, officers with the Greensboro Police Department (GPD) responded to 3504 Cloverdale Dr. on a wanted person call. During the response, an officer-involved-shooting occurred, resulting in the death of Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez, 29, of Greensboro. Per GPD policy, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began its independent criminal investigation of the incident; simultaneously, the officer was placed on administrative duty. In March, the SBI submitted its findings to the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office. On June 6, 2022, a Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment with the charge of manslaughter.
As a result of the indictment, effective June 6, 2022, Officer M.E. Hamilton was terminated from the agency.
The internal investigation with GPD Professional Standards Division will be completed, as the criminal investigation has concluded.
The Greensboro Police Department recognizes the dignity and respects the value of all human life. The department will continue to follow all local and state policies to ensure fairness and transparency during all investigations.
