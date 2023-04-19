This Saturday, the Piedmont Environmental Alliance will present the 18th annual Piedmont Earth Day Fair, which runs 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 569 Fairgrounds Drive, Winston-Salem. This is the largest Earth Day celebration and one-day environmental education event in the state of North Carolina. All ages are welcome and admission is free. The event will take place rain or shine.
This year’s Earth Day Fair marks an in-person return for the event, as the last two were presented only in a virtual format, due to the COVID pandemic. It will be a day that promises to be both enlightening and entertaining, featuring seminars on ecology and conservation and a line-up of attractions including live music from local bands, demonstrations, activities, workshops, a potpourri of local delicacies, and more.
Among the scheduled musical attractions are Tiny House Tony Low, Sentimental Johnny, Doug Davis, Bigdumbhick, the Suzuki Music School Performance, the Earth Day Cantastoria Musical Theater, Couldn’t Be Happiers, and the Travis William Group. Children can enjoy bubbles and bubble wands, Earth Day storytelling and songs, children’s yoga with Ms. Christine, and more. There’s also the Earth Day Fair Art Contest, featuring submissions from throughout the Piedmont Triad.
The Earth Day Fair will also host the finals of the High School Environmental Debate Tournament, such live demonstrations and displays as “Backyard Chickens 101,” “Crafting with Recycled Materials,” “Rocks and Blue Blocks,” and “Make Your Own Fabric Journal.” Some of the environmental topics to be discussed and debated are “Should I Buy an Electric Car?,” “Native Bees: What Is All the Buzz About?,” “We Should Not Eat Meat,” and “Downtown Winston-Salem Should Be Car Free.”
The mission of the Piedmont Environmental Alliance is to build a more sustainable community by working together. The organization spearheads the community’s efforts to advocate for environmental policy and institutional changes, with the simple purpose of making the planet a healthier, happier, better place for ourselves, our families, and subsequent generations who will call Earth home.
For more information, visit the official Piedmont Environmental Alliance website: https://www.peanc.org/winston-salem-earth-day-fair.
