Iconic Arts: Public Art fills Public Spaces

There’s no shortage of art within the city of Greensboro. One just needs to know precisely where to look.
With more than 150 installations throughout the city, residents are bound to have come across one of the public art mediums installed in the city.
Kathryn Rodman, development & donor engagement assistant for The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro hopes that everyone visiting and living in the city has the opportunity to experience some of the public art.
“Art is obviously huge for esthetics in the community and it brings a lot of cultural impact. We have some national and international artists that have contributed pieces to Greensboro and that means that the whole community can witness those,” Rodman said. “It’s just a really great way to enhance beauty and desirability. It’s a community worth the investment. That’s one of the things we say a lot. I think that putting those art pieces in just helps to illustrate that. We want it to look nice too in addition to being a fun and vibrant place to live.”
Created and developed by Action Greensboro, Public Art GSO is currently owned and operated by the Public Art Endowment. Action Greensboro, along with several other local organizations like the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Weatherspoon Art Museum, and GreenHill Center for NC Art, is dedicated to enhancing Greensboro’s quality of life through public art placement in the form of sculptures, murals, temporary and permanent art installations, and functional artwork including benches, bike racks, and bus shelters.
The Public Art Endowment’s goal is to “help preserve and expand Greensboro’s sense of community by making possible the long-term and permanent placements of significant public artworks throughout the city,” according to its website.
The first permanent, commissioned work of art from the Public Art Endowment is an aerial sculpture entitled “Where We Met” by Janet Echelman, in LeBauer Park in August 2016.
“She has pieces all over the world. They are wonderful and gorgeous, and we have one right here in Greensboro that everyone can access as they wander through one of our public parks,” Rodman said.
While every public art piece in the city is not funded by the endowment, Rodman said that the organization is hoping to grow the number of art gifts the city receives.
“It’s a gift to the public and there are a few other groups that have helped with that as well. The Downtown Greenway has had a really huge emphasis on public art as they establish trails. There are a few private developers that have been really influential in making sure they are covering a lot of their buildings in public art. One developer, in particular, Marty Kotis, has made it a really big emphasis of his that every building he owns I think is covered in some sort of mural, in one place or another. It’s really cool just seeing it all pop up.”
Rodman said that it’s not just about making sure the city looks great but that it also carries a cultural significance while contributing to the city’s economic dollar.
“We get people who come to see art pieces. When you get some of these significant works by significant artists, they want to come and see them. A lot of it’s welcoming. We get tourists throughout the state, country, and the world. Our most recent piece that was installed at the Greensboro Science Center really helps welcome folks to that. That’s a huge draw for folks, especially around North Carolina but everywhere. They are welcome by that piece of art that kind of serves as a gateway that is saying ‘Hey, you are here. This is really cool,’” she said. “Of course, it’s also great because it looks awesome. We want people to have a fun time just walking around, visiting Greensboro, and seeing art pieces is a piece of that.”
Rodman said she feels that “it is really important to have pieces that you can interact with” throughout the city.
“The ‘Where We Met’ sculpture in LeBauer Park. The way that it moves in the wind, in response to the weather. I think it’s really great to see that. The sensory wall at the Children’s Museum. It was really important to provide interaction for children but it’s also fun for adults to be able to go and take pictures with things or just really appreciate it from a lot of different angles,” she explained. “That’s one of my favorite things about the ‘Relativity’ sculpture out at the Science Center. No matter what angle you look at it from, it looks like a totally different sculpture and I just think that’s a really dynamic piece.”
The Public Art Endowment hopes to focus on funding permanent artworks, potentially turning them into landmarks or icons, according to Rodman.
“That just means that we are able to leave a more lasting impact. Some of that comes with maintenance and making sure there are funds available to maintain these works because some sculptures definitely do need that. I think having that permanent piece helps to provide that they’ll be here for everyone to enjoy,” she said. “As much as it was fun to see new sculptures brought to town and rotated out, having these things forever makes it a lot easier to be a landmark. I grew up in Kansas City and I know the Shuttlecock sculpture at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is such an iconic piece in Kansas City. The more we have these things in Greensboro, the more that they’re around, and the more they become iconic, too. I personally love that idea.”
