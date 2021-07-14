Ice Queen serves up “sammiches” and smiles in the Triad

The motto for The Ice Queen Ice Cream truck — “Because it’s tasty and your diet is stupid,” — is enough for you to slide down the icy, slippery slope of temptation.
“If you hand someone a sammich the size of a hamburger, everyone is going to be in a good mood. My mother told me that’s what I used to say as a kid and it’s my tribute to my youth. These are not sandwiches, there is no sand, there is no meat,” explained Christine Catania, owner of The Ice Queen.
Catania wanted to create an atmosphere that simply made people happy, even if it was in the tiniest way. “Ice cream always lightens people up when they are in a bad mood, regardless if it is only that small amount of time they are eating their treat,” said Catania.
While she enjoys all of her menu items, Catina said her personal favorite right now is the Koka Moka.
“It is coconut and coffee ice cream on a chocolate chip cookie. Absolutely delicious,” shared Catania. “The best seller for quite some time has been the Cookie Monster, which has chocolate ice cream and cookies and cream ice cream, with Oreo in the middle between two chocolate chip cookies.”
Here the cone has been thrown out the door and patrons are encouraged to make a mess. Catania says there are rules on how the “correct” way to eat a “sammich.”
“Sammiches are fun to eat, you’re supposed to make a mess to a certain degree because there are three rules; keep it in the paper, it serves as a holder; don’t bite both cookies at once or else everything will spill out and melt faster, and spoons are called cheater sticks for a reason, pretty self-explanatory,” said Catania. “I do poke fun at those who use cheater sticks, and so do the customers, it’s a tradition.”
While brainstorming names for the truck, Catania became stuck and confided in her friends for help who then suggested the name since they referred to her as the ice cream queen.
The Ice Queen has hit its 10-year mark with two trucks, Snowflake and Shortycake, and an inset permanent kiosk at the Greensboro Coliseum for special events that are in the main part of the coliseum. They also have an ice cream cart in case they need to set up in other areas of the coliseum.
“People always think ice cream trucks are for kids, but we are slanted to more adult ice creams. When it comes down to it at the end of the day, we cater to every one of all age groups. We try our best to center ourselves on being family-oriented so everyone has something to enjoy, even our non-dairy customers,” said Catania. “I’m a rainbow sprinkle girl myself.”
Ninety percent of the Ice Queen’s work is for adult-based events such as corporate events and employee appreciation events. “Everyone gets a little break, a sweet treat, and possibly a food coma later,” shared Catania.
During the cold months of the year, The Ice Queen continues to serve up smiles. Catania ended with, “We stay busy during the winter season. People eat ice cream year-round and if one day is a little warmer than the rest, my clients call me up to come out and I’ll always be there.”
For more information or to book your next party, check out their website, http://www.icequeenicecream.com/, or email them at Icequeenicecream@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.