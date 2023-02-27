iAlign Dance Company Presents "Love over Hate": A Community Against Racism and Colorism
On March 11th at 7 pm, iAlign Dance Company will present their latest dance show, "Love over Hate", at the UNCG Auditorium. This powerful presentation will showcase the struggles of the community against racism and colorism.
With a combination of contemporary and modern dance, the performers will use their bodies to tell the stories of discrimination, oppression, and injustice that people of color face. Through their movements and music, the dancers will highlight the power of community, solidarity, and love in the face of hate.
"Love over Hate" is not just a dance show but a call to action. By bringing awareness to these issues through artistic movement, we hope to spark a conversation and create a more just and equitable world. Together we will inspire a greater world that embraces diversity and cultivates a deeper understanding of the human experience.
iAlign Dance Company, founded by Brittany Williams in 2015, is a diverse group of dancers, known for their thought-provoking and inspiring performances. This company has pushed the boundaries of contemporary dance and used their art to make a positive impact on society through its 3-pronged approach of dance, education, and community outreach!
Tickets for "Love/Hate" are available online or at the door. We encourage everyone to attend and support this important cause.
For more information, please visit iAlign Dance Company's website or follow them on social media.
