I Am A Queen, a youth development organization for teen girls ages 10-18 in Guilford County, N.C., will host The Queens Period Project on Saturday, June 3, from 12 p.m.to 3 p.m. at the Windsor Recreation Center, located at 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, N.C.
The project is spearheaded by the teens in the Queen Arise Leadership Program to help combat the stigma of period poverty in Guilford County. Period poverty is referred to the lack of feminine hygiene products for girls that causes stress, anxiety, and depression. In addition, some girls will miss days out of school due to not having access to personal hygiene products.
I Am A Queen has a goal to create 5,000 kits for 10 Guilford County middle and high schools this summer. Last year, the project was successful at exceeding its goal of creating 2,800 kits that went to 14 schools in the area.
I Am A Queen is collecting feminine pads, individually wrapped feminine wipes and pantyliners, and hand sanitizer.
The organization is asking for the community to drop off supplies during the event on Saturday, June 3, at the Windsor Recreation Center center where the girls will be packaging the kits.
Who: I Am A Queen (Teen Volunteers)
When: Saturday, June 3 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Windsor Recreation Center, Greensboro, N.C., 1601 East Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, N.C.
What: Teen Girls will package 5,000 feminine hygiene kits to donate to 10 middle and high schools in Guilford County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.