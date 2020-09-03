Former Ebola Nurse among local volunteers deployed
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 – It’s been one week since Hurricane Laura struck the country as one of most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S., and the Red Cross continues to help people around the clock. The Greater Carolinas Region has deployed more than 30 volunteers in person and virtually to help with relief efforts.
Our volunteers represent our 5 chapters from cities and towns across our region: Asheville, Booneville, Charlotte, Clyde, Eden, Gastonia, Graham, Granite Falls, Greensboro, High Point, Lake Wylie, Lancaster, Marion, Marshall, Mocksville, Monroe, Mooresville, Murphy, Sherrills Ford, Troy, Winston-Salem, and York. Among our deployed volunteers is a former Ebola nurse. Her photo is above.
“I’m a RN. For deployment, I’ll be doing Disaster Health Services. I’ll be working in Louisiana providing assistance with health and wellness needs for families in non-congregate shelters and congregate if opened.
As an ex-ebola nurse in Sierra Leone, I feel empowered to provide safe care in the Covid environment.
I joined Red Cross in March after being evacuated from Eswatini, in Southern Africa, where I was working for the U.S. Peace Corps. The American Red Cross was a perfect fit!”
People are depending on the Red Cross now. Help people affected by Hurricane Laura by visiting redcross.org, calling 800-RED-CROSS or texting the word LAURA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
