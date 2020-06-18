The Human Relations Commission issues the following statement:
“The Winston-Salem Human Relations Commission joins the Winston-Salem community as we mourn the loss of life of innocent, unarmed American citizens throughout the United States due to the violent and unwarranted actions of others.
“As a community, Winston-Salem is no different than other communities in the United States. We have experienced the unfortunate repercussions stemming from slavery, segregation, and ongoing discrimination. The effects of this history have resulted in the racial unrest and unequal treatment of the African-American community that we are still witnessing today.
“The Winston-Salem Human Relations Commission was created in 1975 to represent the city of Winston-Salem’s interest and commitment to addressing racial tensions on behalf of local government. We stand with the Winston-Salem community against racism, inequality and injustice. The commission will continue to work with community stakeholders, such as the Winston-Salem Police Department, to foster a safe dialogue and mutual understanding with the community.
“One of the ways in which the Human Relations Commission facilitates dialogue is through the Trust Talks police-community program. The Human Relations Department developed the Trust Talks program in 2011, in response to the police’s desire to build trust in our community. Trust Talks provides a one-on-one opportunity to share concerns, feedback and recommendations for ensuring fair and equal treatment for all citizens and residents. The information learned during Trust Talks sessions is subsequently incorporated into police training. Human Relations hopes to resume Trust Talks in the future, once the pandemic subsides.”
