The Student Government Association delivered 300 meals to first responders.
HIGH POINT, N.C., March 23, 2023 – Local first responders were honored for their service and sacrifice on March 20 by High Point University’s Student Government Association. The HPU students delivered complimentary dinners and gifts to fire stations, the High Point Police Department and other locations throughout the city as a way to say thank you.
“When you get public recognition and somebody gives back to you, it means a lot to the first responders who work every day putting their lives on the line,” said High Point Fire Chief Tommy Reid. “HPU does so much for the city as a whole and they don’t leave out the employees. Small gestures go a long way.”
This is the third year SGA has hosted the First Responders Dinner to honor first responders, but it’s the first year that the students delivered the meals to the surrounding stations. Students traveled throughout the city to deliver complimentary food, HPU T-shirts and messages of gratitude. In total, they delivered 300 meals to first responders.
“It’s been great to look these first responders in the eye and say ‘thank you’ for all their efforts to keep us safe,” said Hannah Tameling, a junior psychology and Spanish major from Wheaton, Illinois. “This is a great way to connect with the community and to serve others. We’re incredibly grateful for all first responders’ service, and we’re excited to give back to them.”
This is one of the many ways HPU students give back to the local community and show appreciation for local heroes.
“At High Point Fire, we are blessed that High Point University is in our backyard,” said Deputy Chief Brian Evans. “We know that giving back to the community is woven into the fabric of HPU students, and what they are doing with providing meals to first responders is wonderful. These students are the future leaders. By giving back, it is going to carry on for the rest of their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.