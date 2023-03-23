Who: High Point University’s Kappa Delta sorority and the Guild of Family Service of the Piedmont.
What: 10th annual Shamrock Superhero 5K run/walk and 1K fun run.
When: Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Congdon Intramural Fields at the corner of Qubein Avenue and Centennial Street.
Why: The Shamrock Superhero 5K, co-hosted by HPU’s Kappa Delta sorority, raises awareness and support for Family Service of the Piedmont’s programs and services for child victims of abuse, including domestic violence shelters, children’s advocacy centers, individual and family counseling and in-home therapy. This year, their goal is to raise $15,000 to benefit Prevent Child Abuse America, which is part of Family Service of the Piedmont.
“Philanthropy is important to Kappa Delta because of the relationships, confidence and awareness that it brings to our philanthropy,” says Meredith Strause, student and president of Kappa Delta. “Through Family Service of the Piedmont, we are able to support children who experience traumatic events by hosting our annual Shamrock Superhero 5k to fundraise.”
The first three participants to complete the race will be given medals. The event will also include activities and attractions such as superhero Hawaiian shaved ice, face painting, a photo booth and more.
Participants can register for the event here and donate by clicking here.
