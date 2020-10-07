These same registered voters are more likely to gain information from TV, internet and radio ads.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 7, 2020 – A new High Point University Poll finds that registered voters in North Carolina are very interested in the presidential election. They’re also more likely to gain information about the presidential campaigns from advertisements on television, the internet and the radio.
Nearly three-quarters (73%) of registered voters consider themselves to be “very interested” (10 on a 0 to 10 scale) in the presidential campaign this year.
When it comes to how voters are gaining their information, 75% said they had seen television advertisements from both Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of the same respondents say they gained information about state or local campaigns from television advertisements.
Majorities of registered voters also say they have gained information about both presidential campaigns from advertisements on the internet (64%). When it comes to state and local candidates, more than half of respondents (59%) say they have seen advertisements on the internet, and about half (49%) heard advertisements on the radio.
A majority of registered voters (63%) received direct mail about state and local candidates. Only 35% of these same registered voters say they received direct mail from both presidential candidates, but an additional 10% say they received direct mail from Biden’s campaign, and 23% say they received direct mail from Trump’s campaign.
Some other means of communication are apparently not reaching many voters. More than three-quarters (79%) of registered voters say neither the Trump nor Biden campaigns have communicated to them through door-to-door visits, campaign staff at a public event (64%), or friends or family members who were working on campaigns (59%).
Respondents also haven’t received these types of campaign contacts from state and local candidates. Most poll respondents (83%) say they have not been contacted by campaign staff for state or local candidates going door-to-door, campaign staff at a public event (74%), or friends or family working on a campaign (72%).
“There is no doubt that voters are interested in the 2020 election, and the campaigns are working hard to communicate to them,” says Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct professor. “Social distancing may have played a part in how campaigns were reaching out to potential voters, limiting door-to-door campaigning and public events.”
NC registered voters – Contacts and information from presidential campaigns (September 2020)
Now I am going to read a list of ways the political parties or candidates might provide information to you during this election. As I read each item, let me know if you have received information this way from Joe Biden's campaign, Donald Trump's campaign, both of those campaigns or neither of those campaigns during the 2020 elections.
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Contact from BOTH campaigns
Contact from Neither campaign
(Don't know/Refuse)
Advertisements on TV
3%
7%
75%
8%
7%
Advertisements on the internet
7%
8%
64%
13%
8%
Advertisements on the radio
5%
6%
47%
26%
17%
Mail directly to your household
10%
23%
35%
29%
4%
Text messages
19%
20%
25%
30%
7%
Calls on your cell phone
15%
11%
24%
42%
9%
11%
19%
21%
41%
9%
Calls on your landline phone
6%
13%
10%
41%
31%
Campaign staff at a public event
3%
9%
8%
64%
17%
Campaign staff going door-to-door
3%
5%
4%
79%
8%
Friends or family who are working for a campaign
6%
7%
4%
59%
24%
(Registered voter sample from NC voter file, surveyed Sept. 11-30, 2020, n = 401 and margin of sampling error is +/- 6%)
NC registered voters – Contacts and information from state and local candidates (September 2020)
Now we would like to ask you about how you have gotten information from state and local campaigns and candidates. As I read each item, let me know if you have received information from a state or local candidate in this way.
Yes
No
(Don’t know/ Refuse)
Advertisements on TV
73%
18%
8%
Mail directly to your household
63%
30%
7%
Advertisements on the internet
59%
33%
9%
Advertisements on the radio
49%
37%
14%
Text messages
42%
50%
8%
Calls on your cell phone
32%
60%
8%
30%
58%
12%
Calls on your landline phone
17%
53%
30%
Campaign staff at a public event
14%
74%
12%
Friends or family who are working for a campaign
13%
72%
15%
Campaign staff going door-to-door
8%
83%
9%
(Registered voter sample from NC voter file, surveyed Sept. 11-30, 2020, n = 401 and margin of sampling error is +/- 6%)
NC registered voters – Knowledge of presidential election (September 2020)
Now, thinking about the 2020 presidential election, and using a zero (0) to ten (10) scale where 0 is NOT knowledgeable at all and 10 is very knowledgeable.
In general, how knowledgeable would you say you are about the major candidates for the presidency?
0 – *
1 – *
2 – 2%
3 – 3%
4 – *
5 – 5%
6 – 6%
7 – 15%
8 – 22%
9 – 13%
10 – 33%
(Don’t know/Refused) – 1%
Mean = 7.62 out of 10
(Registered voter sample from NC voter file, surveyed Sept. 11-30, 2020, n = 401 and margin of sampling error is +/- 6%)
NC registered voters – Interest level in presidential election (September 2020)
Now, using a zero (0) to ten (10) scale where 0 is Not Interested at All and 10 is Very Interested
How interested would you say you are in this year's presidential race?
0 – 2%
1 – 1%
2 – 1%
3 – 1%
4 – 1%
5 – 4%
6 – 2%
7 – 3%
8 – 5%
9 – 6%
10 – 73%
(Don’t know/Refused) – 1%
Mean: 8.95 out of 10
(Registered voter sample from NC voter file, surveyed Sept. 11-30, 2020, n = 401 and margin of sampling error is +/- 6%)
The most recent HPU Poll was fielded by live interviewers working remotely through the High Point University Survey Research Center, calling Sept. 11-30, 2020. The responses from a sample of all North Carolina counties came from 401 registered voters interviewed on landline or cellular telephones. The Survey Research Center drew this sample from the voter file made public by the North Carolina State Board of Elections (https://www.ncsbe.gov/Public-Records-Data-Info/Election-Results-Data). The survey has an estimated margin of sampling error of approximately 4.9 percentage points for registered voter respondents. Taking into account a design effect as a result of weighting, the adjusted margin of error is 6 percentage points. The data is weighted toward population (NC registered voters) estimates for age, gender, and race/ethnicity based on the parameters of the full voter file at the North Carolina State Board of Elections as well as education level based on US Census estimates. Factors such as question wording and other methodological choices in conducting survey research can introduce additional error into the findings of opinion polls. Details from this survey are available at http://www.highpoint.edu/src/files/2020/10/75memoA.pdf
Further results and methodological details from the most recent survey and past studies can be found at the Survey Research Center website at http://www.highpoint.edu/src/. The materials online include past press releases as well as memos summarizing the findings (including approval ratings) for each poll since 2010.
The HPU Poll reports methodological details in accordance with the standards set out by AAPOR’s Transparency Initiative, and the HPU Survey Research Center is a Charter Member of the Initiative. For more information, see http://transparency.aapor.org/index.php/transparency.
You can follow the HPU Poll on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HPUSurveyCenter.
Dr. Martin Kifer, chair and associate professor of political science, serves as the director of the HPU Poll and Brian McDonald is the associate director of the HPU Poll.
