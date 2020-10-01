WHEN: Thursday, October 1, 2020, 3:00 p.m.
WHERE: Forsyth County Hall of Justice (200 N. Main St.)
WHAT: Housing Justice Now “Evicts” Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court Renita Thompkins Linville
WHY: We demand the Clerk of Courts Follow CDC Orders and State Emergency Directives!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.— Housing Justice Now Winston-Salem will stage a protest of the Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court Renita Thompkins Linville today, due to her failure to serve the public in a time of crisis. The protests are part of a coordinated day of action as part of a statewide coalition of housing advocates.
As a public official, Linville must do everything within her power to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has now killed over 200,000 people in the United States. There are two very simple actions that Linville could take protect housing and public health:
1. Extend the time between eviction filings and court dates. The Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court's office is currently giving tenants less than seven (7) days to prepare for their hearings. This can include contacting a lawyer, arranging time off work, child care, transportation, etc. The Clerk of Superior Courts has the authority to provide up to 30 days between a landlord’s eviction filing and the date of the hearing, but she has thus far refused. Extending the timeline between eviction filings and hearings would also make the courthouses safer by reducing the number of people crowding into unsafe spaces at the same time. According to North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, “These emergency directives have helped mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19 in our courthouses.”
Legal basis: Chief Justice Beasley's COVID-19 Emergency Directive #20 allows Clerks of Court to take up to 30 days for scheduling eviction hearings from the date of filing: "Notwithstanding the time limitation in N.C.G.S. § 42-28, when a plaintiff files a summary ejectment or small claim eviction complaint pursuant to Article 3 or Article 7 of Chapter 42 of the General Statutes and asks to be put in possession of the leased premises, the clerk of superior court shall issue a summons requiring the defendant to appear at a certain time and place not to exceed 30 days from the issuance of the summons to answer the complaint."
2. Follow CDC Orders stopping evictions for tenants who qualify. On September 4th, the Centers for Disease Control declared a moratorium on evictions of tenants who sign a declaration stating, among other things, that they are currently unable to afford their rent. The CDC order stems from the fact that evicting people during a pandemic is UNSAFE. The CDC order can apply to ANY STEP in the eviction process, including tenants who appeal their evictions or have evictions pending from the sheriff. However, the Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court's office continues to issue writs of possession to the sheriff in defiance of the CDC order.
Legal basis: Guidance issued by the UNC School of Government (attached), states that an eviction is like "making biscuits" and that the Order could be interpreted to prohibit "any action" in the process of removing a tenant from their home (p. 4). This would preclude clerks of court from issuing writs of possession to sheriffs when tenants submit a signed CDC declaration.
Summary: Since August 3rd, 2020, Housing Justice Now members have asked Linville several times to stop fast-tracking evictions. We have shared with her the reality of struggling families who have lost income because of a pandemic and economic shutdown that is completely out of their control. We have shared their health concerns which would make their displacement unsafe for families and communities. Our concerns have been ignored.
It is obvious to us that Linville is viewing this situation from her perspective as a landlord and not as a public official. We are also including along with this release an image of an eviction filing back in July on a tenant at a property owned by Linville and her husband, Rev. James Linville.
We feel that we have exhausted our options in appealing to Linville’s compassion and therefore we charge that she is in violation of the “lease” she holds on her elected position. She has “breached the terms” of her agreement to act in the best interest of Forsyth County residents by continuing to place them in harm's way and by showing complete disregard for their health and safety in favor of protecting the profits of landlords (a group to which she belongs).
To prevent our existing housing crisis from worsening, Housing Justice Now calls on Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court Renita Thompkins Linville to IMMEDIATELY STOP issuing writs of possession on evictions covered under the CDC Order and EXTEND THE GAP between eviction filings and hearings.
