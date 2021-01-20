House of Excuses: City, county officials face criticism in growing housing crisis — Part 2

(*Correction: In the print edition of this series’ Part 1, it was misconstrued that Housing Justice Now members were the only ones collecting eviction data through the court watching program. Forsyth Court Support was the organization that organized court watching and recorded the eviction data from court proceedings.)
*Editor’s note: In the second part of this two-part series, YES! Weekly spoke with city and county officials to address these criticisms and ask if they intend to follow the policy recommendations set forth by researchers from Winston-Salem State University, Wake Forest University, and the progressive think-tank New America in the recently released study called “Displaced in Forsyth.” This article was due to appear in our Dec. 23’s issue; however, it was held due to limited spacing and a series of new events. With the impending moratorium on evictions lapsing on January 31, 2020, we felt it best to release it.
“There are three Black women on the city council— can they make decisions in the interest of other Black women?” Hate Out of Winston’s Miranda Jones asked at a protest in front of the Forsyth County Government Center on Dec. 11, 2020. “We aren’t asking for something that comes out of Utopia land; those are do-able, so why aren’t they doing them— if they are concerned about poverty?” Jones added. “I just want to know, what is the hold-up, what are they waiting on?”
The protest was held on the last day for in-person eviction court hearings before North Carolina’s Chief Justice Cheri Beasley closed the courts due to the state’s rapid rise in COVID-positive cases. Many have reopened last week under the newly-elected Chief Justice Paul Newby.
“If [city and county officials] are concerned about violent crime, they should be concerned about evictions,” said Wake Forest University professor of sociology and Triad Abolition Project’s Dr. Brittany Battle. “If they think there is no correlation between evictions and people being unhoused and violent crime— boy, January is going to be crazy.”
For months, activists from Hate Out of Winston, Forsyth Court Support, Housing Justice Now, and Triad Abolition Project have criticized the Winston-Salem City Council and Forsyth County Commissioners for their alleged inaction and silence on the matter.
Following the Dec. 7 city council meeting, TAP and Hate Out posted pictures on Instagram of some of the members of the city council appearing to be preoccupied during the public comment period, as activists demanded that $78 million in funding for the Winston-Salem Police Department be reallocated to address housing insecurity.
“Councilmember MacIntosh, interestingly enough, had a whole lot to say to the Journal but had nothing to say to us [during the public comments period],” Jones said.
According to that article by Winston-Salem Journal writer Wes Young, “the comments directed against City police spending at council meetings come across as ‘having people scream at you,’ MacIntosh said.”
“The fact that they get so upset and talk so negatively about activists that are calling for changes that will make people safe, that will keep people housed, that will keep people healthy, fed” is surprising for Battle, especially during a global pandemic.
“He is more worried about somebody yelling than about doing the things that need to be done for the constituents of this city. It is not going to continue to fly; it is going to become politically disadvantageous for them to continue to ignore us,” she added. “If that is the route they want to take, then we will just continue to do the work and continue to find more and more ways to get people educated about what’s going on to get people the information so they can make good decisions on who they vote for and keep in office. Things cannot continue to go the same way they have been going.”
The CDC’s moratorium on rent has been extended in North Carolina until the end of the month, and according to the CDC’s website, “When the Order expires, consistent with the applicable landlord-tenant or real-property laws, a covered person will owe their landlord any unpaid rent and any fees, penalties, or interest as a result of their failure to pay rent or make a timely housing payment during the period of the Order.”
Celeste Holcomb of Forsyth Court Support wrote in a December 2020 email that the “overwhelming issue” with the CDC moratorium is that “tenants are required to become quasi-legal experts to assert their right to be covered by the CDC Declaration. Tenets are stuck defending themselves as uninformed lay-people against landlords or property managers and their lawyers, who after many eviction filings are quite familiar with the legal loopholes to the CDC Declaration. The magistrates have no incentive to help tenants through this process and they generally make the process easier on the landlords who they know well because they see them so often.”
Holcomb wrote that it’s “immoral” that people in small claims court do not receive legal counsel.
“I have been looking at eviction cases every day for the last year, and I still don’t understand the process completely,” Holcomb added. “It is crucial to recognize that the CDC Moratorium is just a half-measure and it makes tenant defense far more complicated and even sometimes makes it harder for them to receive rental assistance because organizations think ‘because you aren’t going to be evicted imminently then you don’t need our help with rent.’
There is no historical data that we know of to call upon to see if the declaration helped as a whole, but we do know that many cases have been continued rather than rejected, so there is still a large number of cases looming, and eviction filings are still occurring even with closures.”
Holcomb noted that with cases being continued, each time the case comes through the courts, the tenant is responsible for taking off work, getting child care, coming up with gas money and going through other expenses to defend themselves, “while the landlord/property manager, their lawyer, the magistrate, the sheriff, the clerk, all do this as part of their job, so there is no incentive whatsoever for them to try to stop evictions. There’s a huge imbalance of class and power that creates this eviction crisis, and the CDC moratorium does not re-balance this situation in a way that supports tenants.”
On top of that, for those in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County that have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, the reality is that since March, rent has been accruing for them each month. The amount in unemployment benefits and federal COVID-19 relief assistance will not be enough to make their ends meet, especially since there has been no known local assistance for residents except via programs with local non-profits in the area.
“Because rental assistance is always means-tested and takes so many resources to access, I don’t believe Forsyth County would provide enough funds to reach each tenant to shift the outcome of this crisis,” Holcomb wrote. “Forsyth County appears to be doing virtually nothing to support housing security on the community level, but I’d love to see this proven wrong.”
Yet, down the interstate, Guilford County’s County Commissioners recently allocated $5 million in County funds for COVID-19 rental and housing assistance.
City, County members’ response
YES! Weekly spoke with Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts in early December 2020 to discuss the findings of “Displaced in Forsyth,” and address concerns of activists.
Watts said that the County does not overstep in programs designed for the City of Winston-Salem because it gets federal funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“The City of Winston-Salem is about two-thirds of the voters and population in the County,” Watts said. “The rural areas— that are becoming less rural— wouldn’t necessarily participate— the City would take the lead on that. We do other things: health and human services, ambulance service, support the school system, courthouse properties; there is just a different set of county services. The [Displaced in Forsyth] report looked at Forsyth County as the jurisdiction, but the recommendations, some would be counties, and some would be cities.”
Watts explained that rural areas tend to have little to no involvement in affordable housing initiatives.
“Sometimes those are grant dollars around affordability or the first-time homebuyer asset-building approach, and then there are some community and economic development block grant funds from the state that can be used to renovate and revitalize areas and provide low-income housing,” Watts explained. “In this community, what you have got is the City of Winston, and it’s a large enough community to receive HUD dollars from the federal government, and they play a much more active role in housing initiatives here. The county’s role, which is a pretty small department [of] about five or six people, we do some grant work related to the urgent repair and housing upfits for low and moderate-income [areas]. We have a waiting list piece, but we will do some repairs to homes; there is a grant program for that...The other thing that we do is work with a first-time homebuyer program that was originally grant funded— grant funds have been in and out of it from time to time— and we have kept the program going, and it really works with the nonprofit community to do financial education and awareness for first-time homebuyers. Then, there’s through that program, people who complete it get payment assistance to buy a home, and we’ve done a ton of those.”
Watts noted that the other role of Forsyth County in affordable housing initiatives is that of a convener with the City of Winston-Salem and other partners for grant funding.
“The Enclave was probably one of our biggest projects that we did— and we were pretty successful with that,” Watts added.
“Improving housing loss data would be a joint city/county agency (that information would be pulled through Map Forsyth, which would do that. Increase wages to keep up with increased housing costs and to keep up socioeconomic benefits to reduce other household expenditures, that would be a combination of health and human services roles, we do eligibility for food stamps, crisis, or work first and other federal programs through that,” Watts said. “Increase parity between landlords and tenets, that would probably mostly be a city-state thing, because the courts are run by the state. That is complicated. I am not sure about that one. That may be difficult even within the state of North Carolina’s legislative framework.”
When asked about what the County could do to help mitigate evictions as the activists have been calling for since November 2020, Watts said, “That would be the sheriff, and he is basically enforcing state law. I think they are going to follow state law on all of that, so I don’t know the specifics of the ones they were referring to. I know Sheriff Kimbrough is absolutely committed to following the law in the state of North Carolina, good, bad, or indifferent; he is going to follow what the order is on that.”
“The unfortunate part is, the county has always seen themselves as not a participant of housing, of any type, and that’s sad for all of us,” said Mayor Pro-Tem D.D. Adams (North Ward) in a joint Zoom interview with Councilman Jeff MacIntosh (Northwest Ward) on Dec. 14, 2020. “Everybody thinks that we get this big bucket of money from HUD, those days of that kind of money ended probably two decades or more ago— administrations changed, and that was not one of the important things that our government thought they needed to be still consistently working on. The amount of money that we get now for any type of housing for homeless veterans, crisis housing, affordable housing, bills, developers, all of that comes out of this small bucket that we get from these funds— whether it is from the fed or state or the taxpayers— the City has been very diligent on trying to make some kind of headway on this affordable housing crisis.”
MacIntosh agreed with Adams that affordable housing is a big focus for the City; however, he noted that the most significant barrier that the City faces is not enough funding.
“Our council is fairly unique because there is some expertise in the arena— D.D. was in the Housing Authority in Winston-Salem, there is a fair amount of expertise here, and yet we still struggle to make big gains,” said MacIntosh, who is a realtor. “The amount of money it takes to fix the problem, I mean, really to make a dent is massive. The study that DD was talking about said we needed an additional amount of 14,000 affordable housing units, and to figure, at $125,000 per unit, that is $1.75 billion— our annual budget in total is $210 million outside of utilities. So, that is like eight years of our budget spending no money on trash, no money on anything else. Our ability to do things to try to tweak some laws that we have to nibble at the edges and encourage, but the money has got to come from the state or Federal government to make a meaningful difference.”
Regarding “forward-thinking development policies,” Adams noted that the City has several properties that they are sitting on but are waiting to get funds to develop to create community land trusts.
“I can’t stop a family from selling grandma’s house. If they have never done anything with grandma’s house, it’s just sitting there going to hell in a handbasket, the community is mad about it, if somebody comes along and offers the family $60,000-$70,000 and they have never seen $60 or 70,000 what do you think they are going to do? They are going to sell grandma’s house and take that money and go buy a house and send their kid to college. They are not living in the neighborhood, it is an absentee homeowner, and properties that are in the historically black neighborhood areas. The properties that the city owns, and its a lot of properties, we have put a moratorium on them that nobody can do anything to them right now until we get to a place where we have a plan with the general assembly that we can start to create land trusts, work with nonprofits to build the housing we believe that the community has a right to a future of this community and this land and we are protecting it. But they think we are protecting it to give it to white people to go gentrify it or whatever. And that is not the case; that is fake news.”
She also noted that planning is in the works for a housing assessment testing area, “where the community gets trained on how to assess the houses in their own neighborhoods vs. somebody telling them,” Adams said. “We have TURN (transforming urban residential neighborhoods) we also have housing rehab laws and grants that people can get based on their incomes to fix up their homes. There are a lot of programs available, but as Jeff said, there isn’t enough money in the programs to feed everybody.”
When asked what could be done about the ongoing evictions and hearings during the pandemic amid the newly expanded CDC Moratorium, Adams said that the County determines evictions, not the City.
“When we have tried to facilitate with our legislatures’ policy, ordinances, and laws to help with that situation, we have basically gotten no response or no willingness to work on it,” Adams said. “We are working with two or three groups, we did have a housing assessment done, a consultant back in 2018 presented us with— we have also done some in conjunction with the center for community progress— with how we can utilize vacant and abandoned properties here in Winston-Salem, the city owns property— we own lots, and when people can’t pay their taxes or foreclosures or whatever, we end up with it. Now, we are still in a position where we have lobbied and sent forth legislation to the general assembly to allow us to utilize that property to do affordable housing and mixed-use housing and work with developers with ways to increase our units, but that too has been kind of stalled in the General Assembly because there are those that feel like the way that property gets sold and bought in any city is whose got the money. The only way we can control this property is by owning it, and right now, we are still working with our legal department and state advocates to hopefully getting control of that in the next few months. We are hoping for that.”
Adams also addressed something the City isn’t allowed to do despite activists calling for it:
“People want us to create policies for landlords that require them to ensure that their dwellings are safe and habitable and their needs to be a list of bad landlords, the city cant do that. The state forbids us to do that.”
She encourages activists to call their state legislators and push for that demand through the North Carolina General Assembly.
“I have no issue with the council being held accountable every day, for everything, but you just can’t hold the city council accountable for everything,” Adams said. “Just like you show up at our committee meetings, council meetings, where is that same engagement at the county and the state-level? Why aren’t you asking the county commissioners why aren’t they lobbying or the residents, citizens to get the state to stop the eviction rates that they are going at? Why? It is one thing to say, what are y’all doing, what is the city doing? What we are doing is trying to help; we are the ones that try to engage with the county and the state and the federal people, we are the ones writing the letters and the phone calls to our legislative people, of what is going on here in the city and county of Forsyth. Again, until we start holding everyone accountable to the same rules, there is going to be an imbalance where the city council is trying to make end road.”
Adams also responded to activists’ criticism calling out council members for allegedly not paying attention during the public comment period.
“It’s virtual, everybody right now is all in a different place, we are frightened and scared and dealing with our mental bubbles, and we feel helpless, and we want somebody to talk to, to pay attention to us— I don’t think it is a fair assessment to say about us,” she said. “We are doing our job, and meanwhile, while we are doing our job, you have chatroom stuff going on, but that doesn’t mean that we aren’t paying attention, so if I sat there and I looked at you intently, you probably would have a problem with that as well. All I can tell the people right now in Winston-Salem is, try to be patient. Try to be understanding but stay hopeful. We are going to get through this, but like I said in March, this a two or three-year run, and we have to get our minds right, and we can get through this together. We can make our feelings known, we can make our requests and engagement known, but we don’t have to tear each other up in conversation and discourse. We can agree to disagree. We don’t have to disrespect each other because that is the climate that we are in, but we can all learn to live, respect, and listen to each other. But we all have to stay hopeful that we are going to get through this. We are America. We can do anything.”
MacIntosh also responded to this criticism:
“It is not comfortable to sit there and have people accuse you of not paying attention or not caring not being involved or aware or whatever when they don’t see the work that goes on day-to-day, the meetings we attend— DD is on a national board, I am on the state board, you are talking about a dedicated group of people. But when you sit there and people question your commitment to the people of the city of Winston-Salem, it is hard to take.”
MacIntosh described the council’s current approach to providing affordable housing as spending money where they are “getting the biggest bang for a buck and producing the most units possible with the dollars we have.”
“We try to make it attractive for private developers to come in and provide a little bit of money that leverages their money to produce units— it is all about producing units, and we need to produce more units, and we need to save more units,” he added. “I think we have done a great job over the last decade or so of working with people on their houses when they fall into disrepair; we don’t want to tear them down. We only tear them down when we are forced to— when an owner will not participate with us— we try to give them every opportunity. We try to have our folks in the community development project to encourage and offer solutions to people that may not be able to find on their own, but in the end, what the City is able to do as far as housing, is either save or have built very few units. We ponied up $600,000, which sounds like a lot of money, for a project over on Peters Creek Parkway and Academy Street, and that was 62 units— it is still waiting on $8 million from the state to build. So, the scope is daunting to us. It is irritating that we can’t really move the wheel that much, where we can better directly impact housing is to work on workforce housing or little-a-affordable housing rather than Big-A-affordable housing that has to be paid for by the Federal government.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, MacIntosh said that the city had lost more than 50% of its tax revenue from tourism and the Carolina Classic Fair’s cancellation.
“The first round of CARES act funding, the City got $3 or 4 million, and it doesn’t stretch very far when you look at how many people need the relief,” MacIntosh said. “If something doesn’t come out to cities and municipalities, and hospitality workers, then 2021 is going to be more painful than 2020.”
The latest Federal COVID-19 relief bill did not include any allocation of funds for municipalities. In the first round of CARES funds, Forsyth County received $6,470,065— $5,220,065 of that went to “payroll expenses,” and none of it went to subsidized housing. According to a press release, on Dec. 21, 2020, the Forsyth County Commissioners announced a surplus, as “the impact on sales tax revenue from the pandemic turned out to be far less than expected, resulting in $7.8 million allocated to the budget. The commissioners approved $5 million for budget restorations across various departments, which included restoring reductions in longevity and performance pay for county employees, as well as $2.9 million in funding to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System. In addition to the $5 million restored to departmental budgets, the Board allocated an additional $2.4 million for additional spending. This included adding ten Social Services positions, a full-time sustainability manager, and two school nurse positions. There were also funds for a gang prevention program, a citizen survey, a lobbyist, and upfitting a space at Social Services for a WIC clinic. Many non-profits also received additional special appropriations, including Second Harvest Food Bank, Crosby Scholars, SHARE Cooperative, Piedmont Land Conservancy, Korner’s Folly, Old Salem, Experiment in Self Reliance, Habitat for Humanity and the National Black Theater Festival.”
Activists have been calling for the City of Winston-Salem to reallocate money for the community, especially for those who are housing insecure, from the $78 million Winston-Salem Police Budget. The activists have recently formed a coalition called Forsyth County Police Accountability and Reallocation (FCPARC) and have started circulating a petition calling for actions such as reallocating the WSPD budget for community programs such as Youth Build and SOAR.
“To fix the problem that people are asking for, you could wipe out the complete police budget and still not fix the problem because what we have to fix is poverty,” MacIntosh said.
Adams agreed with MacIntosh that poverty is the root cause that needs to be addressed, adding that the Middle Class is disappearing in Winston-Salem, making homeownership for many just a “pipedream.”
“Everything that you do in government is like a business. You have to look at it like how do you make it better and more efficient, what innovation are you coming up with to take it to the next level?” Adams said speaking on activists’ calls for reallocation. “In my lifetime, because of the world we live in, crime is going to be regardless of what you do— we are not a utopia, it is not going to go away, but I feel like that we need to be innovative and we need to benchmark other cities as to how do we make community policing more at the forefront of being more connected to the community and the people. Again, nobody has to tell me that, yeah, a lot of the crime happens in the Black and Brown neighborhoods. Does that mean that we need more police than everybody? Not necessarily, because if you have an economic piece connected to the community to help these young folks see a way out of poverty, and the education system is broken, all of this is systemic, and it is all connected, and you can’t improve one without improving some of the others, you just can’t, and I believe that when it comes to public safety, the $78 million is not as much as Greensboro or Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham, or any of the others for our population.”
MacIntosh agreed and added that “in a city of 250,000 people, Raleigh in 2019, their Public Safety budget was $787 per person, ours is less than $400 per person, so we are pretty efficient with the use of our money— it just costs money to buy cars that get wrecked all the time. The cost of doing business is expensive.”
“But I do believe that for me, we need to start looking at our police budget, as well as all of them and see where we can carve some monies out to give to programs for the community that they want to see,” Adams said. “That is the other piece— we can say what we think is best and see the big picture, but eventually, you have got to listen to the will of the people: right, wrong, and different, you can’t ignore them, and I am at a place now where I am not trying to ignore them. OK, folks, this is what you want, this is how much money (just like how the city manager tells the departments) when it is budget cycle time, you have to go to your department’s budget and find the money. Where can you cut is it on paper, is it on whatever, you have got to find it. I feel like with where we are now; we need to look at all the budgets across the city and try to find monies for the programs the people want, whether that is for training young people at a trade, providing free pre-K to children partnering with other agencies and services and other nonprofits. The cities cannot do it themselves; the world we live in right now has to be partnerships. Nobody can do that themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.