At the beginning of the month, Winston-Salem’s Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) opened its newest exhibit “‘Bout it, ‘Bout it, The Political Power of Just Being” by Louisiana-based visual artist Vitus Shell. On view through the end of the spring, Shell’s exhibit opens with an on-site specific mural of local Black Panther legend Dr. Larry Little, which the artist created for purposes of this event. From the planning and developing stages of the exhibit, Shell knew he wanted to paint a mural of a local Black figure, and with the help of his team decided on a portrait of Little.
Unlike the process Shell normally takes of personally photographing the people he depicts in his work, the artist set out on a mission to explore the photographs available of Little online and in the local media. A Winston-Salem Journal picture of the Black Panther from a couple of years back made the cut, leading Shell to base the exhibit mural image on it. The picture was part of an article in which Little was interviewed on behalf of the film Judas and the Black Messiah, a movie based on the assassination of American activist and Chicago Black Panther Fred Hampton.
Having known Hampton himself, the Journal reached out to Little to get his thoughts on the film.
“Hampton and I were together about ten days before he was assassinated,” said the activist. “I thought it was good, with some Hollywood volumnization, but it was good.” When the Black Panther was told his image would be used on behalf of Shell’s upcoming exhibit, he was honored but had no idea the outcome would be so magnificent. “I thought it would be part of a collage or something,” he said. “It’s phenomenal to see yourself depicted that way.”
The national Black Panther was founded in Oakland, California in 1966, however, the Winston-Salem Chapter of the Black Panther Party was established in 1969 and was the first to be created in the southeastern United States. The party focused on calling for the protection of African-American communities from police brutality and the enhancement of their communities via survival programs that included providing free meals for poor children, giving away clothes and shoes to those in need, and providing medical and home assistance. There is a plaque at the corner of N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and E. Fifth Street that honors the group’s work.
An art appreciator, Little was once married to an artist whom he credits for the opportunity to learn a lot of what he knows about art. Additionally, he knew artist Romare Bearden with whom he once spent time with during a visit to Maya Angelou’s home. Little vividly remembers Bearden creating drawing after drawing during their time together, all of which Angelou collected upon completion. Close friends with the poet, Little would call Angelou year after year on her birthday, February 21st, the day of Malcolm X’s assassination, and she would call him on his birthday, April 4th, the day of Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination.
Honored that his image was used for the mural of the exhibit, Little considers the work to be larger than life. Thinking of himself as a little, country boy from Winston-Salem, Little grew up in public housing projects, attended R.J. Reynolds High School, and failed his senior year of high school. Following a depression in which he stopped speaking, his mother put him on a bus to New York where Little began reading about Malcolm X and his metamorphosis. Not once during this time did he imagine he would live to see 21 years of age, much less that his life story would evolve into what it has.
Shell’s mural of Little is the first thing one sees upon entering SECCA’s main gallery, and a masterpiece that sets the tone for the remaining exhibits and portraits on display.
“Vitus is good, he speaks on behalf of the community and people understand that. He just hits people the right way,” said curator Benjamin M. Hickey of the artist. Once a museum facilitates showcasing his work, Shell takes care of the rest including gaining community support for the project. His openness about what he’s doing and why he’s doing it is what continuously opens all kinds of doors for the artist.
Notorious for carrying his iPad everywhere, Shell has all of the work that he has completed along with projects he is still currently working on. During his creative process, it’s imperative to Shell to get a piece to look exactly the way he intends it to, and he is also adamant about having a connection with the person he is portraying.
“I think when you see the paintings you can see the personalities,” said Shell about his models. “Even during photo shoots, I’m talking to them the whole time, I’m asking them questions, and I think that makes them feel more comfortable.”
An educator like Little, who is an associate professor of political science at Winston-Salem State University, Shell is currently teaching at Louisiana Tech University’s School of Design. While Shell has clearly challenged the conformity of portraiture, he is also challenging his students to find the answers on their own. In addition to curating Shell’s exhibits, Hickey has also seen him teach.
“He empowers them to find their own answers. The students get uncomfortable, but it’s ultimately a really empowering mechanism that he activates when teaching them,” said Hickey.
The curator does not doubt that this approach has students reaching out to Shell years later to thank him for pushing them creatively.
“You always hear people say this. That you learn. You’re not only teaching but you’re being taught,” said Shell. “So I’m learning from my students all the time.”
Among these lessons Shell has found that one just never knows what’s going to happen in a student’s life and the circumstances they may or may not be dealing with. Through these situations, he persists in encouraging them to fight through in addition to teaching them content as effectively as possible.
“You learn so many things teaching and a lot of it I think is even above just the teaching part,” concluded Shell. “You learn how to encourage young adults to be good people outside of just being artists.” Integrating Little into his ongoing fight for representation of the Black community in visual art is undoubtedly immortalizing the Black Panther’s legacy even more while creating a permanent space for Shell in Winston-Salem’s art community.
“The mural is just unreal, he did an outstanding job,” concluded Little.
DALIA RAZO is a bilingual journalist, fine arts educator, and doctoral student at UNCG.
