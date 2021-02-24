Home is where the Art is: Artists quarantine for projects

What happens when you lock seven artists into a museum chock-full of everything from vintage lace to air conditioner units and felt fabric during a pandemic?
The people at Elsewhere Museum wanted to know as well and decided to give it a shot.
For the last six months, the museum that has everything you could ever imagine has been the ultimate quarantine bubble for seven artists and home base for Shelter Elsewhere.
According to the museum’s website, the program is described as a part live/work exchange, a part cohort of collaborative thought partners, and part COVID-19 social housing opportunity. The six-month communal living and working experiment is designed to combat isolation by promoting collaboration in the middle of a pandemic in hopes of realizing the museum’s mission: “with people and things, we build collaborative futures.”
“The staff came up with the idea for Shelter Elsewhere based on many conversations we were having about equity in the organization and its residency and internship structures. Who was getting to participate and who was not? It was a pretty wild idea to invite people into the space for six months and to make this the exclusive use of the space,” said Matthew Giddings, Executive Director of Elsewhere. “Ultimately, it was about trusting the collective impulse to do this. We bet on community and collaboration. We bet on our ability to problem solve, to listen to intuition, and that this would be the best possible path for the organization and everyone involved.”
The 150-year-old three-story building that sits on South Elm Street, between Bain and West Lewis Streets in Greensboro, once home to a thrift store, is now considered a treasure trove of artwork, materials, projects, hopes, and dreams. In a typical year, the museum may see up to 50 residents and interns seeking to live and work in its space collectively, but COVID-19 proved that to be a challenge. To adjust, the fellows have been living on the second floor of the museum since Sept. 15, 2020, in private rooms, although sharing the two full and three half bathrooms available, with access to a free washer and dryer on-site, free wifi, and a landline phone.
Fellows did have the option to break from Dec. 10, 2020, to Jan. 10, 2021, to visit their families and safely quarantine by getting tested and following safety procedures before their return.
The kitchen, which is centrally located on the first floor, lends to the museum’s cooperative living style with weekly co-op shopping, garden access, regular communal meals, and do-it-yourself provisions anytime.
With a wood and textile shop, a tech lab, storefront theater, vintage wardrobe, and more at the museum, there wasn’t too much more the fellows needed to accomplish their tasks. Using materials and ideas found by exploring Elsewhere’s environment, inventories, communities, and past projects, the fellows designed projects that were required in exchange for room and board or could create a site-specific project.
Like any co-living situation, contributing towards chores, cleaning, organizations, and meals were required from participants. However, work exchange required that the fellows contribute at least 10 hours a week to the organization by aiding in reorganizing and renovating the living and/or work environments, garden and landscaping, upkeep and maintenance of building and living systems, preparing the museum for future reopening to the public, creating COVID-safe community events, creating programming for local creatives, businesses, social justice leaders and organizers to serve the community further.
The group also worked to leave a digital footprint of its time at the museum by documenting their daily activities and projects, archiving digital files, and establishing social media content reflective of the museum and the community.
In true Elsewhere fashion, this experiment will come to an end on Friday, February 26 at 7 p.m. in a virtual version of the museum’s long-standing Friday Happenings to showcase the works created while the artists were isolated. There will be a virtual hangout immediately following the event.
“The event this Friday, and our 32-page self-published “QuaranZine” book, are ways, even poetic ways, of conveying the experience of living in the museum for the past six months,” Giddings said. “These are not how-to guides. Rather, they are illustrations of the way we want to foster creative community through the museum into the future.”
The event will allow outsiders to hear stories from fellows and see what has been going on inside the museum for the past six months, including chores, communal life, renovations, and making art. The purchase of the ticket, with prices ranging from a suggested $10 to $1,200, includes an option for the limited edition publication of “Quaranzine,” that details life in the museum during COVID-19 by Cryptid comic artist and fellow Christopher Villanueva, and a one of a kind cocktail recipe along with the Zoom link. Participants will be able to see the floor-to-ceiling updates to the ground floor, spend time in the second-floor Red Zone made by one of the fellows in an attempt to protect their fellow Fellows with red camouflage, a late evening adult puppet show with a question and answer session to follow.
The Confessatorium will be making its first appearance of the New Year. Created in 2008 by resident artist Amber PB, the Confessatorium has allowed museum guests to write confessions in its notebooks for the past 13 years. Kinari Council, a Shelter Elsewhere Fellow, read confessions live on Zoom in December 2020 for Elsewhere’s Fort Night event. He will take up that role once again, reading COVID confessions live on Friday night. With the museum being closed to the public, those looking to air their grievances are encouraged to submit their confession on the website before Friday.
Fellows are expected to depart by February 28. Proceeds from tickets and publication pre-orders will help Shelter Elsewhere Fellows with transportation, housing, and other living costs that may be needed to assist the Fellows with returning to living outside of the museum. The museum is hoping to secure at least $3,000 with the hope and sponsorship of individual residents and businesses.
For more information, visit www.elsewheremuseum.org.
