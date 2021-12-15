Home and Grace: Tenants of Hiatt Street mobile home park receive extended deadline

The “Jamison Mobile Park Homes” sign announcing the tightly knit immigrant community that’s quietly thrived on Greensboro’s Hiatt Street for decades is gone. It’s been replaced by a handmade and forlornly sign proclaiming “Hope for Hiatt.”
The “Hope for Hiatt” sign hung in front of a mobile home in October. Now, there’s just a concrete slab, as grim as any in a cemetery. Several other trailers have also been removed or demolished, their detritus piled beside the street.
Fruit trees and flower bushes planted by tenants have been cut down. Residents allege this was done by Family Properties of NC, the company selling the land where 18 immigrant families have lived, some for more than 30 years. The intended buyer, developer Jerry Wass of Owls Roost Partners, plans apartments on the site.
Several families are already gone, temporarily living in hotels and facing mounting debts. Those who remain fear the same inevitable, crippling expenses. One thing is clear, none of the residents expected to be dealing with this during the 2021 holiday season.
At least not before July 12, when landlord Lynne Anderson, owner/manager of Family Properties, sent eviction letters with a September 30 deadline. The deadline was extended to January once Anderson was informed that state law requires at least 180 days’ notice.
On December 8, Marc Isaacson, an attorney representing Wass, said via email that residents now have until the end of the Spring 2022 school semester before they vacate.
“The buyer and seller heard the testimony of some of the residents at recent city council meetings and are empathetic about their situation. The parties to the contract agreed to extend their closing date from January to two weeks after the end of Guilford school year (i.e. June 19) to allow ample time for the residents to relocate.”
In a Thursday phone conversation, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said she and Neighborhood Development Director Michelle Kennedy had met with “12 to 15” residents of the trailer park that afternoon.
“The seller has agreed to work with them through mid-June,” said Vaughan. “This gives us a solid seven months to work on finding them a new place and hopefully finding it together. We believe, and I think all of council would feel this way, that it is preserving community and contributing to affordable housing.”
The extended deadline prevents families from losing their homes before Christmas, but will make graduation and the beginning of summer emotionally difficult for the Hiatt Street children. According to Siembra NC’s Nikki Marin Baena, there is no binding guarantee.
“Obviously, the ideal resolution for the residents would be for the sale to not go through, and they can purchase the property themselves. With that said, they have had very positive feelings from meeting with Nancy Vaughan. But they have not received anything about the promised extension in writing that is legally enforceable. Or anything in writing and legally enforceable about any other commitment the city might be willing to make. Some of us have experience with tenant organizing, and we’re clear that at times like this to receive something in writing that is legally enforceable. So, Siembra NC plans to continue to support the residents until they receive that kind of commitment.”
Baena said this is particularly important in light of how some former residents have already had their trailers moved to comply with the original timeline. “They’re still not settled into their homes in their new locations, and they had to take on large personal expenses and debt. It’s important to support the residents, as we’ve already seen what’s happened to the ones who tried to strike out on their own, and encouraged huge debt, but are not in their new homes yet.”
As they did the month before, speakers at the December 7 city council meeting appealed to Anderson and Wass to reconsider their deal, and for the council to support their plea.
Speakers included two former presidents of the Lindley Park Neighborhood Association, Bill Eckerd and Stephen Johnson, as well as Katie McGinnis, co-president of Lindley Elementary PTA. All voiced opposition to displacing the Hiatt Street families, and to the planned apartment complex, which McGinnis called “counter to the Lindley Park me and my neighbors know and love.”
McGinnis also said, “Displacing those families in the current mobile home park would mean breaking up class dynamics, celebrating childhood friends, and adding even more strain to another school year that has been fraught with distractions due to Covid.”
McGinnis also requested council consider reevaluating zoning laws, “in order to prevent something like this from happening in the future.”
That echoed a recommendation made by Kennedy at the November 1 council meeting, where she said “tenants may not have known that was happening” until it was too late to appeal, due to the law requiring only property owners be informed which Kennedy calls “a little bit of a systems failure.”
The city won’t ask Family Properties and Owls Roost Partners to reconsider the sale. On Thursday evening, Mayor Vaughan said the city could be sued if the council appeared to “interfere.”
“It’s apparent that the buyer and seller are going to go through with this sale, and we have worked with them on possibilities and how we can keep these families together as a community. I think that we have some options, but I’m not yet willing to say what they are at this point.” Vaughan said she found it “very hard to deliver the message that there was very little possibility of the sale not going through. I feel for them, I really do. People have been there for over two decades.”
Isaacson said calls for the buyer and/or seller to “walk away” from the sale are not only impractical but improper.
“The buyer is under a legally enforceable purchase contract, so the buyer is not able to just ‘step aside’ and not perform its legal obligations. That would constitute breach of contract. The buyer has incurred significant expenses for nearly one year with earnest money deposits, due diligence studies (environmental, soil testing, title, survey, site plan engineering, etc.). In addition, the buyer has made commitments to other parties (e.g. its lender) to pursue this project.”
Isaacson also took exception to statements YES! Weekly reported alleging that Owls Roost Partners intends to build “student apartments” on the site. “This is not, and never has been, intended to be a student housing development.”
The plan that Isaacson shared at the April 27 business meeting of the Lindley Park Neighborhood Association described three apartment buildings, each having 24 units; 12 single-bedroom and 12 double bedroom.
Former Lindley Park Neighborhood Association president Bill Eckard told YES! Weekly that whether those units are populated by students doesn’t really matter. “The families who live there now are a perfect fit with the values of our neighborhood and the future we began to plan for in the neighborhood plan. Replacing them with many more people just isn’t what we want. It takes us away from diversity, affordability, walkability, and retaining residents with long-term connections to the neighborhood — all values laid out in our neighborhood plan.”
Attempts to contact Anderson of Family Properties and Becky O’Hare were unsuccessful.
