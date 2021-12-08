Holiday stories come to life on stage

Hot chocolate, storytelling, and a lot of laughs are what the Alamance Repertory Theatre Company is offering this holiday season, along with a stellar performance. “We wanted to celebrate the month of December with a variety of festivities for our Winston community,” said Chris Cohen, artistic director of ARTC.
After kicking off the month with a Christmas Holiday Spectacular in support of Toys for Tots, ARTC knew the fun couldn’t stop there and welcomes all to attend their live performance of Mass Appeal, a play by Bill C. Davis, that follows the story of an idealistic seminary student and a Catholic priest as they try to navigate what is best for the church.
“Mark Dolson is a young and brash Deacon with a passion to change the Catholic Church while maintaining the most important thing to him, the truth. He soon realizes that his journey cannot be spent alone,” said Logan Chidester, who plays Dolson in the play.
“On the other hand, Father Tim Farley knows how the church works, which deals with a lot of politics and attempts to teach Mark how to navigate,” said Carl Nubile, who plays Farley. “Now you have to remember this is a drama/comedy, so the difference between age and youth, age and experience, and idealism and conformity unravel throughout the performance and leads to conflict between the two.”
Both Nubile and Chidester have been part of ARTC for some time and have performed in a few productions together. “You can see the chemistry they share on stage, the familiarity and easy-going nature it is working with both of them. I couldn’t ask for a more suitable cast,” Cohen said.
After the show was delayed due to Covid, everyone was thrilled to know the show could go on. “There is something special about theatre, especially black box theatre. It’s theatre for the people,” Nubile shared. “It’s the collaborative nature of it all. Theatre should be collaborative, that is why I asked Jim to direct this production. He is the type of director I am used to working with, someone who explores character, and the script and stage direction is secondary. This play is a two-character cast, so it is our job to really bring those characters.”
Jim McKeny, prime director of Mass Appeal was welcomed with open arms to the ARTC team. “I stepped into a production that was already cast, already had all the support built-in, they just needed someone to steer the ship, so Carl asked me to come aboard. I read through the script and was sold,” McKeny said. “What makes this play so versatile is the ability to see the human condition as it morphs. Each character comes in with their own baggage, and slowly you see it shift away. Mark teaches Tim and vice versa in order for the church to hold, and to make life have value. It deals a lot with courage, morality, and personal strength.”
Character dimension is an important factor in Mass Appeal, and ARTC prides itself on combining the dialogue with the pure actions and emotions faced in the play.
“This play contains numerous layers. The younger generation will identify with Logan’s character because he is so idealistic and instantly angry and wants to tell you how the world is and that is how we all start, but then you get maturity as you get older to know when to say things at a correct time,” Nubile shared. “It is cleverly written and quite witty, especially when you think of a two-person play, to watch these two go at it is entertaining, to say the least.”
The fun holiday festivities don’t stop there. ARTC has one final treat up its sleeves, and it’s not just cookies. Their final holiday event, Twas the Week Before Christmas, is guaranteed to be fun for the entire family.
“It is a night of carols and storytelling. This is our first year hosting this event, and it will certainly not be the last. If anything, it’ll only get bigger,” Cohen said.
ARTC wanted to create a space for the entire family to come out and celebrate. “This started out as our once-a-month acoustic night, but instead of just having that night this month we decided to make it a festive event,” said Michael Gibson, co-host of the event. “We have around ten singers joining us, a lot of them from the musical theatre setting, as well as some Hannukah tales.”
Twas the Week Before Christmas will include bringing to life traditional holiday stories such as The Polar Express, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and The Night Before Christmas on stage.
“We want people surprised going in, but we will share that Santa will be attending, so you don’t want to miss him,” Gibson said. “We want our guests to feel at home here, bring their children, and sip on some hot cocoa, eggnog, or for my adults, mulled wine. It’s going to be a jolly good time.”
For more information and ticket sales visit: https://artctheatre.com/.
