History of Skin: Winston-Salem’s Tattoo Archive

Tattoos were never just for sailors, convicts, and carnies. Dorothy Parker, Teddy Roosevelt, George Orwell, Winston Churchill, and his mother Lady Jenny, all had them.
Chuck Eldridge and his wife, Harriet Cohen, owners of the Tattoo Archive and Book Mistress, located at 618 W. 4th Street in Winston-Salem, also have them, untattooed tattooists being rarer than skinny chefs.
Besides inking his patrons, Eldridge preserves the history of those decorations in his museum. Cohen, the Book Mistress, sells beautiful volumes of historical and modern body art.
Born in Elkin, NC, in 1947, Eldridge first wanted to get tattooed when he was eight but had to wait another decade.
“There were no tattooists in Elkin,” he said. “The only tattoos I ever saw there was on my dad, my uncles, and my older brother, who got theirs in the Air Force, even though that’s the least-inked branch of the Armed Forces.”
Eldridge took to sea rather than the air, but continued his family’s tradition of service and ink, entering the San Diego Naval Training Center 1965. With both the boot camp and the Marine Corps Recruit Depot next to each other, the streets full of uniformed men jostling shoulder to shoulder, those shoulders (and arms and chests) getting inked 24 hours a day.
After 13 weeks at NTC-SD, Eldridge had several hundred bucks in his pocket and 12 hours of liberty. He got four tattoos that day. He also started his tattoo scrapbook that would eventually become his museum.
First assigned to the Naval Air Station in Beeville, Texas, he regularly traveled to Corpus Christi to increase his collection. In 1967, he served on the USS Oriskany in the Gulf of Tonkin. That aircraft carrier took him to Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Hawaii. At every port, he added to both his scrapbook and his skin.
When his enlistment ended in 1969, he studied welding on the GI Bill at Forsyth Tech.
“Thinking I wanted to build bicycles, I went back to California to apprentice with a frame builder in Oakland and was also getting tattooed by D. E. Harvey in San Francisco. He offered me an opportunity to learn the art of tattooing, and I realized that was my true calling.”
Eldridge opened his first shop in Berkeley in 1978. “I had had a tattoo archive there, sort of a miniature version of this because of the cost of rent. History and archiving were always part of my tattoo business.”
But he eventually found himself missing North Carolina. “I knew I was going to burn out on the big city thing, and Harriet and I came here in 2007, and opened this shop.”
Showing off his collection, he talked about the central irony of his specialty and the history of tattooing in America.
“As a commercial profession, it was brought here by Irish and Germans, even though Native Americans had been doing it for millennia. It took that first big immigration push, as professional tattooing had gone on in those counties for a long time, and they brought it with them.”
The art also has a long history in Asia. “Particularly in Japan, less so in China. But it’s all over Asia now, and walk-in street shops, which didn’t use to exist there, have become common. Tattooing is in its Golden Age all over the world now.”
Eldridge is aware of the social opprobrium the art once suffered, which included the denunciation my grandfather used in front of a tattoo parlor in Fayetteville back in its “Fayettenam” days when he caught me ogling the sexy lady designs in the window and said, “the only civilians who wear that trash are carnies, crooks, and floozies.”
“I never experienced much of that snobbery myself, as I never traveled in the circles where it was looked down on as disreputable. But of course, I knew the pressure was there for other people and other groups.”
I asked him who his tattoo heroes are.
“All the classic American guys. There’s Charlie Wagner, who worked the New York Bowery from the 1890s until his death in 1953. That he was in the media capital of America for over 50 years might explain his popularity, but his skill deserved the fame. Percy Waters was basically the same in Detroit. A lot of them are on the walls here. Our goal is to keep those names alive. You know how technology is. Everything pushes forward, and a lot of important history gets left behind by the latest sparkling gadget.”
One of Eldridge’s displays is of the electric pen patented by Thomas Edison in 1876 for cutting stencils to make multiple copies of a document. “A. B. Dick, the big supply company, bought the patent from Edison and started selling them. Irish Tattoo Artist Samuel O’Reilly saw this and went ‘I fucking think I can tattoo with this.’ So, he modified the tube assembly and turned it into the first tattoo machine.”
Eldridge is also an expert on Norman Rockwell’s paintings of tattoos. The most famous is “The Tattooist,” a 1944 Saturday Evening Post cover depicting a sailor with the names of six women marked-through on his shoulder, and a tattoo artist writing the seventh one, “Betty.” Eldridge’s museum contains a reproduction of that cover, but when the original was on tour from the Rockwell Museum and displayed at the Reynolda House in 2014, he was invited to lecture about it.
“I made friends with the curator of the Rockwell Museum and got to see some of the behind-the-scenes stuff, including the photographs Rockwell took for reference. You can’t really see the tattoo machine in this painting, but he went down to the Bowery and befriended a tattooer named Al Neville, who loaned him a machine. Rockwell elaborately posed photographs that he used as reference, in order to get it correct. Rockwell did his homework so thoroughly.”
The walls of the Tattoo Archive are also decorated with hundreds of examples of historic flash art, designs tattooists displayed on signs, or on paper in their shops’ windows. He pointed to 19th-century flash depicting the transition from sailing ships to steam as perhaps his oldest exhibit. “I got it from Singapore John Anderson, an old carney tattooer in San Antonio, who was a collector like me. A lot of tattooers aren’t collectors, as they travel a lot and it’s difficult to take stuff with them. That’s why I preserve their heritage.”
That preservation remains crucial even as society increasingly takes tattoos for granted, a cultural evolution made poignant by one of his friends. This was Captain Don Leslie, also known as Mister Circus Sideshow, a famous sword-swallower and fire-eater from the 1950s until he died in 2007.
Leslie was also a Tattooed Man, a sideshow attraction that dates back before the dawn of commercial tattooing, when sailors who had been gotten full-body tattoos, usually in the South Pacific or the East Indies, would retire from the sea to circuses and carnivals, where they became popular attractions.
“Captain Don told me he first realized everything was changing when he was standing on the sideshow platform and looked into the crowd, and the people in the crowd had more tattoos than he did.”
