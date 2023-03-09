GREENSBORO, NC (March 8, 2023) – Meet some of Greensboro’s female history makers from 12-2 pm Saturday, March 11 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Guests can explore Women’s History with costumed interpreters throughout the galleries who will share well-known and little-known stories of women in Greensboro and North Carolina.
Guests can meet costumed interpreters from Greensboro history and NC Democracy in the museum galleries anytime from 12 - 2 pm. Portrayals by local actors include: Mary Mendenhall Hobbs, Quaker educator and writer who helped bring state women’s college to Greensboro in the1890s; Educator and civil rights activist Dr. Willa B. Player, the nation’s first Black woman college president as leader of Bennett College from 1956-1966; Laura Weill Cone, Greensboro civic leader and suffragist in the 1920s; Dr. Josephine Boyd Bradley, who as a 17-year-old became the first Black student to attend Greensboro Senior High School (now Grimsley) in 1957; Penelope Barker, an Edenton, NC patriot who organized a boycott of British tea in 1774 - the first recorded women’s political demonstration in America.
At 2 pm children (pre-K to 3rd grade) can enjoy hands-on activities with Little Lions as they discover the women’s fight for the right to vote. There will be snacks and selfies with some of Greensboro’s leading Suffragists and a craft activity to create a “Votes for Women” sash.
This event is free and open to the public. Support for 2023 Lifted Voices programs comes from the Mary Lynn Richardson Trust.
The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city's diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro's Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays–Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org.
