History in the making: WS announces first women’s legacy parade

In honor of Women’s History Month, a historical moment was had as some of Winston-Salem’s most notable women cut the ribbon announcing the city’s first Women’s Legacy Parade. The ceremony was held Saturday, March 12, at the Milton Rhodes Center, where organizers unveiled parade plans for March 2023. The event is presented by The Legacy Foundation for Women, a non-profit organization that celebrates women by providing funds to invest in women’s goals and ideas for a better future.
“This event is special, and something we haven’t done before in Winston. Not only is it celebrating local women but gives the local businesses the opportunity to advertise and say we are here, and this is what we do. This is the moment to see what Winston has to offer for our women and the impact they have in our city,” said Alicia Bailey, founder of Women’s Legacy Parade and committee member of Legacy Foundation for Women.
The Women’s Legacy Parade will partner with the Forsyth County Police Department, utilizing female officers to secure the parade and Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools in efforts to incorporate local high school bands to perform at the event. Local women-owned businesses including Body and Soul and Restoration Med Spa have already confirmed their participation in next year’s parade.
The unveiling opened with a musical performance from the Carver High School band before welcoming the parade introduction speeches from ten female leaders in the community of Winston-Salem, discussing the importance of women in business, health, and education.
“When we think about the future of education, we would be remiss if we didn’t take a moment to recognize those who paved the way for us. An example among many is Mary Jane McLeod Bethune, an American educator, philanthropist, humanitarian, and civil rights activist, best known for starting a private school for female African-American students in 1904, which is now known as Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida,” said WS/FCS Superintendent Tricia McManus. “There were thousands of women who made a huge difference in advancing education for children and adults in our world, and that has continued on in our generation today.”
Karen Roseboro, chief officer for Choice and Magnet Schools for WS/FCS tackled the importance of education opening doors for women and closing the equality gap.
“Less than a quarter of the top leadership positions in business are occupied by women, and in order for us to excel in our careers, we must recognize key characteristics that help us strive to climb that ladder and break that glass ceiling,” said Roseboro. “I encourage every woman to be a rebel. I consider myself to be a rebel, driven by confidence, but there is always the imposter that is looking to plague self-doubt. I encourage people to remember they are a rebel no matter what their endeavors are. Then you have the explorer, fueled by inhibition, and the truth-teller, someone who embraces candor. Most importantly you have the hero, someone who embodies courage, the inventor, someone who is brimming with integrity, and the navigator, someone who trusts and who is trusted. Women have a variety of innate characteristics that make each one of us unique and important to ourselves, our families, our careers, and our communities.”
For more information visit, https://legacyfoundationforwomen.com/.
