Historical Society Tours City Lake Park
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Nov. 10, 2022) - The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series will take place Wed., Nov. 16, at 11 a.m., at City Lake Park, located at 602 W. Main St, Jamestown.
Tracy Pegram from High Point Parks and Recreation will talk about the history of City Lake Park and its recent renovations. Participants will get the chance to explore the new park before it has fully reopened and will have time to walk around and enjoy the exhibit, which documents the history of the park.
This program is free and open to the public.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point's history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The High Point Historical Society owns and cares for the High Point Museum collection, securing the history of greater High Point in order to foster a shared appreciation of the diverse stories, artifacts, events and traditions of our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.