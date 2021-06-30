Historic neighborhood celebrates public art

The front lawn of the TAB Arts Center was filled with attendees on Friday, June 25, 2021, in anticipation of the long-awaited public art sculptures designed to celebrate well-known members of the community and their legacies.
The interactive pieces are part of the TAB Arts Center’s new East White Oak Community Center Ancestral Sculpture Garden. The center, located at 1801 Tenth St., was once a one-room schoolhouse for African-American children in the early 1900s. According to a press release from the nonprofit, it is now a community center and event space and one of the oldest African-American buildings still standing in Greensboro. The sculpture garden project is part of the TAB Art Center’s ongoing work with North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and the Preservation Greensboro Incorporated to restore East White Oak Community Center.
Friday’s event offered attendees a chance to visit food vendors, participate in a raffle to raise funds for the center’s restoration project, enjoy music from a DJ, hear about the work from the artists and enjoy food and music.
The first two people to be celebrated and recognized are members of the East White Oak community. David Richmond and Truman Gant were two of the 13 men who worked tirelessly to incorporate the center and ensure the nonprofit was an option for residents in the area.
Gant was a community leader and highly active in many young people’s lives. David Richmond is known for his activism during the Civil Rights era by “sitting in” as a form of protest at Woolworth’s lunch counter. Descendants of the families were in the crowd for the unveiling. Cathy Gant-Hill, a granddaughter of Truman Gant and board member of the community center, shared the history of The Mill community and reflected on how the center came to be.
“The few of you who knew my grandfather knew he was very small in stature, maybe 5 feet tall, but he had a voice that would make you stand up, straighten up and fly right,” she said. “He spoke to the council and asked if the community could have the opportunity to raise some money, so they had hot dog sales, fish fry’s, and whatever else. So dollar by dollar, and nickel by nickel, they raised the money, and it has belonged to the community ever since.”
Gant-Hill said they would contact her grandfather when something needed to be done in the community calling him the “godfather of East White Oak.
“We want to continue to be engaged and serve because what my grandfather stood for more than anything was the love of people,” Gant-Hill said.
Damien Mathis of Fayetteville, and Vandorn Hinnant, of Greensboro created the works that are on display. Mathis created a realistic multimedia sculpture of Richmond with a desk placed in front of the activist, giving the viewer the feeling of being educated about the past. The former Marine uses art to battle his PTSD and uses it to get outside his head.
“I wanted to show the knowledge that comes with what you do. No matter what you do, there should be some kind of lesson behind it, so the desk represents that,” Mathis said. “Since he was an honorary scholar, I wanted to show that, as well.”
Hinnant created a steel and wooden bench engraved with a popular phrase used in the community, symbolic of Gant’s love for his community.
“Each one of the arms points outward with the idea is that this bench is inviting and the color gives a feeling of warmth, and it’s mahogany, so it is some of the hardest wood in the world,” Hinnant said. “If it had not been for the feedback from the stakeholders, this creation would not exist, so it’s not my creation alone. This creation is the creation of all of those parties that were involved. I would even suggest the spirit of Truman Gant was involved, as well.”
Recently, TAB received $8,300 funds from Creative Greensboro’s Catalyzing Creativity Grant program to start the sculpture garden. The center used this funding as an opportunity to enhance the grounds of the property through the arts while bringing recognition to some of the community’s finest.
