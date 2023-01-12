Hiring Event for Local Nonprofit Jobs is Jan. 25 at Goodwill
Winston-Salem, N.C. (Jan. 13, 2023) – As many local nonprofit organizations struggle to fill essential positions, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Financial Pathways of the Piedmont are helping to fill the gap by hosting a Nonprofit Hiring Event on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The hiring event will take place at Goodwill (2701 University Parkway, Winston-Salem), from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and from 3-6 p.m. Job seekers can learn more at www.careersbygoodwill.org.
Organizations will share information about their job openings and conduct onsite interviews as needed. Job openings include executive and administrative positions, healthcare, education, marketing, maintenance, direct support services and more. Full- and part-time positions are available.
“Nonprofits, specifically those in direct human services, are faced with many challenges in today’s economic climate,” said Financial Pathways of the Piedmont President & CEO Phyllis Caldwell-George. “One significant barrier to quality client service is recruiting and retaining a qualified workforce that also has the passion for the work. An event like this addresses our immediate need, encourages us to be innovative in our hiring practices, and harnesses our collective impact to build a strong nonprofit sector in our community.”
Local nonprofit organizations scheduled to attend include:
- Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
- Crosby Scholars Community Partnership
- Crossnore Communities for Children
- The Enrichment Center
- Experiment in Self-Reliance (ESR)
- Family Services
- Financial Pathways of the Piedmont
- Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC
- Housing Authority of Winston-Salem
- iCan House
- Imprints Cares
- LEAD Girls of NC
- The Parenting PATH
- Piedmont Environmental Alliance
- Pivot Ministry
- Salvation Army of Winston-Salem
- Samaritan Ministries
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
- Springwell Network
- Trellis Supportive Care
- United Way of Forsyth County
- WinstonNet/Forsyth County Digital Equity
- YMCA of Northwest North Carolina
About Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina
Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, Inc., serves the community by providing employment and training programs that help people find jobs and reach financial stability. Programs are largely funded through the sale of donated items in Goodwill’s retail stores. For more information, visit www.goodwillnwnc.org.
