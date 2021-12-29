Hightower calls Greensboro’s social district ‘recipe for disaster

“I don’t think we did our due diligence,” said Greensboro District 1 City Council representative Sharon Hightower to YES! Weekly on Thursday.
Hightower was speaking of the Dec. 21 City Council meeting, in which Council voted 7-2 to establish a “Social District” in downtown Greensboro, in which pedestrians can wander with alcoholic beverages in designated to-go cups starting in March 2022.
The Yes votes were from Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson, District 3’s Justin Outling, District 4’s Nancy Hoffman, District 5’s Tammi Thurm, and At-Large representatives Marikay Abuzuaiter and Hugh Holston. The two opposing votes were from Hightower and District 2’s Goldie Wells.
Two hours and 20 minutes into the meeting, Mayor Vaughan announced that the next item was “an ordinance enacting Chapter 26, Article 11 of the Greensboro Code of Ordinances, to be titled Social District.” Vaughan then started asking the City Attorney for a “brief overview,” but as she spoke those two words, Mayor Pro Tem Johnson said, “move the item.”
“Madam Mayor, as soon as you have an overview, I have some concerns,” said Hightower.
“Okay, but keep in mind it has been moved by Mrs. Johnson,” said Vaughan.
“This is something that has been authorized by the Legislature recently,” said City Attorney Chuck Watts, “and also that the staff is interested in doing, so it can be done.”
Vaughan then asked Hightower to state her concerns.
“I think this is a recipe for disaster,” said Hightower. “I think that when we say we’re concerned about violent acts that have happened at nightclubs and other places that sell alcohol, and now we’re saying, let’s have a social area where they can just walk around and take their alcohol from place to place, and it doesn’t seem contained.”
Assistant City Manager for Public Safety Trey Davis offered what he called clarity. “We’ve been working with the businesses that are inside the footprint for the identified map for the social district area.”
Davis then stated that the hours for the social district would be from 12 to 9 p.m. and that “if a person purchases an alcoholic drink from one establishment, they can’t walk into another establishment with that drink.”
The text of the ordinance, which was posted online with the meeting agenda, also states that the drink containers must clearly identify the establishment from which they were purchased, display a “logo or other mark unique to the Greensboro Social District,” that they can’t be made of glass, cannot contain more than 16 fluid ounces and must display “in no less than 12-point font, the statement, Drink Responsibly - Be 21.”
It also states, “Only alcoholic beverages purchased from a permittee located in or contiguous to the Downtown Greensboro Social District may be possessed and consumed.”
Hightower expressed concern that the ordinance “trusts the person to throw his drink away” before walking into another restaurant, “but if he’s paid $15 for his drink, he ain’t going to throw it away.”
Hightower then asked if the ordinance would allow someone to take a restaurant into Center City Park.
“Center City Park is not within the footprint of the Social District,” replied Davis. “There will be signs notifying persons that alcohol is not permitted in those areas.”
Mayor Vaughan pointed out that the new statewide legislation allows social districts to operate until midnight, but the city had opted to end it at 9 p.m. “to keep people from wandering around or waiting in club lines” with alcohol later in the evening.
Hightower replied “it seems like we’re becoming more and more loose with it — we allow a lot of things with alcohol, but we criminalize marijuana to the point that people get thrown in jail for years.”
Goldie Wells then said that her copy of the agenda did not include a map, and asked Assistant City Manager Kim Sowell to describe the area encompassed by the Social District.
“If you think about it as a square, it goes from Greene to Market down to Davie and turn left. It does incorporate LeBauer Park but does not incorporate Center City Park. Then it goes back to Elm Street down to the Tanger Center.”
This was the first public discussion by Council of the matter and occurred only after the initial motion for approval had been made. Hightower expressed concern about “just hearing about this tonight” and “it just being dropped in the agenda, with no work session on it, and now you say that LeBauer is included but not Center City.”
District 4’s Nancy Hoffman said that the reason for including LeBauer is that Café Europa opens on it, and the park includes two kiosks serving food and alcohol.
Hightower pointed out that B. Christopher’s on Elm is inside the district, and LeBauer is part of it, “but Center City, despite being sandwiched between them, is not. I think I know why Center City is not included. I’m not currently going to say out loud, but I think I know why.”
Justin Outling also commented that the map of the district was “not very contiguous.” Tammi Thurm asked what would be done about people walking out of B. Christopher’s with their drinks and “cutting through” Center City Park to reach LeBauer. Trey Davis replied that there would be both signs and public safety officers to redirect them around the excluded park.
Wells expressed concern about “people walking up and down the street with a drink” and her fear that the city does not have “enough ambassadors and police to keep up with that.”
The ordinance then passed 7-2.
In a Thursday phone conversation with this writer, Sharon Hightower restated her concerns, although she did not elaborate on her statement about Center City Park being excluded.
“For me, the main issue is that we’re saying we want to have a safety review board and that we have violent acts at certain types of establishments, but we’re promoting that very thing out in the public. When I was reading through the whole ordinance, I was like, are they kidding me? I’m a little concerned it may come back to bite us.”
She also pointed out that drinking in pedestrian areas can lead not only to violence but to ignoring social distancing. “People are already so bad about that. I just left Friendly Shopping Center, and I had to keep stepping back and telling people to back away.”
Shortly after conversing with Hightower, this writer exchanged messages with Tal Blevins, owner of the downtown restaurant Machete, who said that he does not foresee his establishment participating in the Social District by serving alcohol-to-go.
“I’m not against it per se, but I don’t see the advantages to local businesses or downtown as a whole. It’s still against the law to take alcoholic beverages into an establishment that already serves alcohol, and it’s not clear in the ordinance if you can take an alcoholic beverage off the street into a business that doesn’t have an alcohol permit, so I’m not sure how much it will positively affect retailers. I’m also not sure it will help individual restaurants and bars since someone who has to stay on-premises might have a couple of drinks and a snack, and now it may just be one grab-and-go drink for the road. It seems like it’s just trying to create an easy way to mobile bar hop and carry your drink with you, so it’s really just about drinking on the sidewalk.”
Blevins also pointed out potential safety and health issues.
“What’s the plan to monitor and react to potentially dangerous situations as they occur? There are also sanitation concerns, like will there be enough trashcans for empty containers and increased access to public toilets? I just don’t see the social district as it’s defined as having a large, positive impact on downtown businesses. Unfortunately, it likely makes the area more ripe for abuse that may potentially drive shoppers away.”
