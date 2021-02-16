The City of High Point will hold a public hearing on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. regarding what the City could do with its portion of the Jamestown Bypass. The City held a virtual meeting Jan. 12 at which several Jamestown residents stated opposition to a proposed zoning change from low-density residential to medium-density for Areas 7 and 8 of the Land Use Assessment, an area of approximately 132 acres along Dillon and Bales Chapel roads. These areas are in the High Point Extraterritorial Jurisdiction and abut the Jamestown town limits.
At the January meeting, Karen Small, who lives on Bales Chapel Road and whose family is one of the two largest landowners in Area 8, voiced her opposition of the possible rezoning.
"They call it medium density, but to us it's high-density," Small said, pointing to the area's current rural setting.
One of the goals of High Point's Land Use Plan is to "Ensure that development respects the natural environment." Bringing medium- to high-density development would destroy the natural environment, Small believes.
A 76-unit residential development is currently being constructed on Bales Chapel Road, next to Bales Memorial Wesleyan Church. An available area twice that size on Dillon Road could bring another 152 units if sold.
The City's policy document does not force residents to sell their property but did suggest a developer might be interested in purchasing the land.
Some residents of Areas 7 and 8 are concerned with possible annexation by High Point, but since there are no water or sewer connections in these two areas, there would not be annexation until a developer requested it. Annexation would be required for residents to receive these connections.
Small said her family has been approached about annexation in the past but believes that if 60 percent of the residents do not want it the area would not be annexed.
The Jamestown Bypass is a roadway project that has been in transportation plans for more than 30 years. Currently under construction, it is proposed to open in 2022. The purpose of the new roadway is to enhance connectivity from High Point to Greensboro by connecting I-74 and I-73. The project will be a multi-lane divided road with a median and mostly controlled access. The section of the new roadway that is within High Point’s planning area is approximately 2 miles long. Because this road is on a new alignment, new areas will be opened for potential development and redevelopment. The City of High Point has conducted a land use assessment of a 1.4 square mile area along the Greensboro Road and Jamestown Bypass corridors from Montlieu Avenue in High Point to the Jamestown town limits at the Deep River.
The "Jamestown Land Use Assessment Document" issued by the City of High Point is available at www.highpointnc.gov/landuseassessments.
The January meeting can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=5p8Tie7aScM.
