One of the nation’s largest tour dog acts heads to the North Carolina Triad area
HIGH POINT, N.C. (April 5, 2023) – Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experienceis coming to the High Point Theatre stage on Saturday, April 15, with two showings at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show is sponsored by Northwood Animal Hospital and in partnership with the theatre. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Break the Chain Kennel Kru, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing medical care and board for outside dogs during extreme weather conditions.
Chris Perondi, and his wife, Suhey Perondi, are master dog trainers and have been entertaining audiences of all sizes since 1999. Since then, they have produced over 10,000 live shows using positive training methods. Over 5,000 shows have been created for performing arts theaters and major theme parks.
Stunt Dog Productions currently offers three full-time traveling teams, both offering the same high-energy frisbee dog shows mixed with mind-blowing dog tricks, incredible stunts, audience participation and much more. Every show is visually scripted with seamless transitions and musical choreography and features the most talented stunt dogs, trick dogs and frisbee dogs in the world!
“Stunt Dogs is so much more than a show; it’s an experience,” said David Briggs, director of the High Point Theatre. “Be prepared to witness a remarkable, one-of-a-kind production that is full of entertainment, energy and interaction. If you’re a dog lover, this show was made with you in mind!”
For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the box office directly at 336.887.3001, Monday – Friday, noon – 5 p.m., or visit www.highpointtheatre.com.
- Who: Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience
What: Live dog show
Where: High Point Theatre
220 E. Commerce Ave.
High Point, N.C. 27260
When: Saturday, April 15
2 p.m.
Doors open at 1 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
