In Partnership with The Blood Connection to Aid Area Hospitals Amidst Pandemic
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Feb. 9, 2021) – To help increase supply to area hospitals amidst the pandemic, High Point Theatre is hosting a Community Blood Drive in partnership with The Blood Connection Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place at High Point Theatre, located on 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point, N.C., 27260, with all COVID-19 safety measures in place to protect donors, medical staff, volunteers and staff.
Appointments are available every 15 minutes, with capacity for three donors per time slot. Those who provide successful donations will receive a $10 gift card and a COVID-19 antibody test. To best prepare for blood donation, it is recommended donors eat iron-rich foods and hydrate 1-2 hours before arrival.
Appointments can be made online, and walk-ins are also welcome. A minimum of 25 appointments, however, must be made by one week in advance (Feb. 16) to confirm the event. Donors must be 16 years or older and not have donated within 56 days prior to the event.
Appointments can be scheduled online at www.highpointtheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 336-887-3001.
About High Point Theatre - Owned and operated by the City of High Point, High Point Theatre is established to entertain. Conveniently located within the International Home Furnishings Center at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Hamilton Street in, the Theatre features an elegant 965-seat auditorium with continental style seating, three exhibition galleries for meetings and receptions, and free parking.
About The Blood Connection
The Blood Connection is a non-profit organization with the mission to support its healthcare partners with adequate, safe, cost-effective blood supplies and services. Learn more at www.thebloodconnection.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.