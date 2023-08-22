HIGH POINT, N.C. (Aug. 17, 2023) – The City of High Point Stormwater Division, with the help of Keep High Point Beautiful, is seeking local artists to paint storm drains in the parking lot of the High Point Public Library in an effort to educate fellow citizens about stormwater pollution in an eye-catching and memorable way.
Artists interested in participating should review all submittal details and design criteria and complete the entry form at https://www.highpointnc.gov/2367/Storm-Drain-Art. Each artist is permitted to submit up to four design proposals.
Any High Point resident aged 14 and older is welcome to submit a design for this project. Entries by those under 18 require a parent or guardian’s signature and will require a parent or guardian to be present during the painting of the storm drain. Paint and safety supplies will be provided. The deadline to enter is Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.
The selected designs will be displayed in a highly visible and visited area, and each design will be featured on the City of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful’s social media pages. The selected artists will also receive a stipend of $300 upon completion of the project. High schoolers can be granted volunteer hours in lieu of a stipend.
It is a common misconception that stormwater runoff is cleaned before it is discharged into our local waterways, but this is not the case. Trash, oil, bacteria, chemicals, yard waste and other pollution on the ground gets picked up by stormwater runoff and flows directly into our streams, rivers and lakes.
Stormwater pollution can have harmful effects on local waters by lowering the water quality and harming aquatic habitats. In addition, storm drains clogged with debris can lead to flooding, damaging homes and businesses and overwhelming streams.
Each stormwater inlet is a vital part of the system. It is where clean or dirty water will enter. Painting storm drains will help bring attention and education to this important location.
