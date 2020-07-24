HIGH POINT, NC – Over the recent weekend, the High Point Police Department responded to multiple incidents of gun violence in the city. Unfortunately, on July 18, 2020, Tam Dinh Tran was killed at 605 Scientific St. by gunfire where a bullet traveled through a wall and struck him.
Based on the preliminary investigation, there is no information indicating 605 S Scientific or Tran was specifically targeted. The investigation is ongoing.
The High Point Police Department has long held the position that the act of shooting in and around populated houses and neighborhoods is a risk to our community members and that is not acceptable.
These incidents are occurring on streets and in neighborhoods where many of our community members are not associated with those targeted, but their proximity puts them at risk to become an unintended victim. As a data-driven agency, it is readily apparent to us that a small group of individuals involved in gun violence need and deserve our time, energy, and efforts as we combat violent crime.
Those efforts have led to the seizure of over 230 firearms so far this year and the prosecution of individuals at the state and federal level who are repeat violent offenders.
The Police Department has gathered information that indicates these shootings are related and are a result of an on-going dispute between the parties involved who are associated with gang activity. The only incident that deviates from this pattern is the homicide at 605 S Scientific St.
This address or victim does not correlate to any gang-related activity according to our information.
Due to these violent acts, the police department will be providing special attention to specific areas and select individuals. The High Point Police Department Street Crimes Unit will be looking for wanted persons, and building court cases for those involved in violence, and each of the HPPD Task Force Officers attached to ATF, DEA, and FBI will review the cases of those involved in violent acts for federal adoption.
This extra attention is a result of the violent acts listed below. Our message to those involved is simple, if you are involved in violence, it needs to STOP! Residents of this community deserve to live without violence in their neighborhoods. The Police Department continues to work with our community members to address violence and those that commit violent acts. While other communities throughout the nation have experienced an increase in violence, we have stood with our community members and High Point Community Against Violence to reduce violent crime in High Point by -11% and homicides by -80%.
Since July 19th the High Point Police Department has responded to the following shootings:
605 S Scientific St - 7/18/2020 7:30 PM - CR: 2020-20467
Description: High Point Police Department officers responded to 605 S. Scientific Street, in reference to an assist EMS call with CPR in progress. 605 S. Scientific Street is a Buddhist Temple. Upon arrival, officers located EMS rendering aid to Tam Dinh Tran (A/M 50). It was discovered that Tran had a traumatic injury to his right side, below the armpit. Tran was pronounced dead at the scene. On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Detectives conducted a canvas of the area and located two handgun bullet casings along the roadway. Detectives are awaiting further forensic analysis of the recovered shell casings.
1000 Brentwood Ter - 7/19/2020 4:30 AM - CR: 2020-20482
Officers responded to 1000 Brentwood Terrace and located multiple pistol and rifle rounds in the roadway. No one inside the residence reported any injuries. (27) .223 casings recovered, (10) .40 casings recovered.
921 Randolph St - 7/20/2020 12:30 AM - CR: 2020-20550
Officers responded to 921 Randolph St on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival officers noticed two vehicles in the street and the house had been struck by gunfire. Shell casings, both pistol (9mm) and rifle (.223), were found in the street and in the yard of 918 Randolph St. No one was injured.
2786 Betty Ct - 7/20/2020 1:00 AM - CR: 2020-20555
Officers responded to 2786 Betty Ct on reports of shots fired into a residence. Upon arrival, officers located several pistol shell casings on the road and noticed the house had been struck several times. No one was injured. (10) 9mm casings recovered.
1614 Bolingbroke Rd - 7/20/2020 2:00 AM - CR: 2020-20558
Officers responded to 1614 Bolingbroke Rd on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located several rifle shell casings in the street. 1614 Bolingbroke Rd had been shot several times. No one was injured. (11) .223 casings recovered.
916 Randolph St - 7/20/2020 2:30 AM - CR: 2020-20559
Officers responded to 916 Randolph St on a shots fired call. Upon arrival officers located shell casings in front of 916 Randolph St. The house had been struck several times. The occupants were not injured. (2) .40 casings recovered and (2) 9mm casings recovered.
110 Welch Dr - 7/20/2020 3:00 AM - CR: 2020-20556
Officers responded to 110 Welch Dr. after receiving a call for service at approximately 7:30 a.m. The resident advised that around 3:00 a.m. her son called her while she was at work and reported hearing shots fired. She discovered damage to the residence when she came home. (5) 9mm casings were recovered. This residence was also shot into on July 7, 2020, and is listed under 2020-19365.
400 Friddle Dr - 7/20/2020 7:30 PM - CR: 2020-20646
Officers responded to 400 Friddle Dr. after receiving reports of shots fired into the residence. The suspect vehicle, described as an older model blue in color Honda, was occupied by two black males. The passenger fired 8 rifle rounds towards the residence before fleeing the area. The unoccupied suspect vehicle was later located by officers at 521-B Cross St. (CR 2020-20655). No one inside was injured.
