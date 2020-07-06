On 7/2/20, High Point Police Officers from the Street Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant at 2629-A Uwharrie Rd. This location has been the source of numerous drug complaints and was the target of a narcotics related search warrant on 3/13/20 between HPPD Officers and ATF.
During the search warrant conducted on 7/2/20, Officers seized the following:
11.41 grams of Heroin
15.9 grams of Cocaine
6 dosage units of Ecstasy
Small amount of marijuana
$1,212 in US Currency
Ammunition (various rounds)
The following subjects were arrested as a result of this investigation:
