INCIDENT TYPE – SOCIAL MEDIA THREAT HIGH POINT, NC – On May 16, 2022 at approximately 10 p.m., federal investigators contacted High Point officers regarding a social media post threatening mass violence. Investigators tracked the IP address to a home in High Point. The federal investigators and High Point Police responded to the residence.
During an interview with the juvenile and their parents, the juvenile confessed to posting a video.
This case is being reviewed by officers and Juvenile Court Counselors and charges are forthcoming. Due to the juvenile’s age, their identity, nor additional information regarding this case will be released.
The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life.
Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android. Case Report Number: 2022-13465
Press Release prepared by PCS Victoria Ruvio ##
