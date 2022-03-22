HIGH POINT, NC - On March 19, 2022, at approximately 0430 hours, High Point Police Officers responded to 215 Berkley Street to attempt to locate Mr. Courtney Tyreek Baskins (B/M/26) who had warrants out for his arrest. Mr. Baskins had active warrants for felonious breaking and entering and felonious larceny, which included the theft of a Glock 17 handgun.
This location, 215 Berkley Street, is a nightclub where ABC Enforcement Detectives had recently conducted two ABC violation checks.
A witness observed Mr. Baskins in the nightclub wearing stolen jewelry and contacted the Police. Upon officers’ arrival, they located Mr. Baskins sitting in the driver seat of his vehicle and ordered him out. Mr. Baskins attempted to flee and drove off, out of the parking lot, and struck an unknown white sedan in the process. Mr. Baskins maneuvered his vehicle around several vehicles which were parked on both sides of the very narrow road, almost striking a police vehicle head-on, and continued to drive southbound, sometimes off-road and on the left side of the road, without due regard for the safety of others.
Mr. Baskins’ vehicle got stuck in the ditch at the bottom of the street. He jumped out of the driver side window to flee on foot; however, officers were able to take him into custody. A stolen 9mm semiautomatic handgun, with a loaded magazine, was in the driver side floorboard of Mr. Baskins’ vehicle. Two additional loaded handguns were found discarded outside of the nightclub. The reportedly stolen jewelry was removed from Mr. Baskins’ possession and logged in as confiscated property pending identification from the original victim.
During the search incident to arrest of Baskins, eleven grams of cocaine and thirty-four grams of marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, were found in his possession. Baskins was charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Law Enforcement, Possession of Cocaine, Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for Drug Activity, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Flee to Elude, and Possession of Oxycodone Pills.
Baskins was taken to the Magistrate where he received a $400 secured bond for his outstanding order for arrest, a $15,000 bond for his breaking and entering/larceny warrants and is under a firearms hold for the charges involving the weapon from this incident.
As the investigation is still pending, no reports are available at this time.
The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
