Lee Tillery Will Serve a One Year Term at Helm of State Professional Organization
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Dec. 1, 2020) – Lee Tillery, Director of the High Point Parks & Recreation Department, has been elected to serve as President of the North Carolina Recreation & Park Association (NCRPA) for 2021.
“We are excited to congratulate Lee on his election as President of the North Carolina Recreation & Park Association,” said Randy McCaslin, Interim High Point City Manager. “I know Lee will bring the same leadership, warmth, energy and new ideas to this statewide position that he dedicates to our community as the Director of Parks & Recreation here in High Point.”
“Lee has a deep commitment to providing parks and recreation opportunities for all our residents and we are happy to see him serve in this important role for the statewide association,” said Greg Ferguson, Assistant City Manager for the City of High Point.
NCRPA is a statewide, nonprofit education and advocacy organization founded in 1944 and dedicated to the advancement of the park, recreation and leisure professions in the state. The organization is overseen by a five-person Board of Directors, elected each year from its membership, representing over 5,400 parks and recreation professionals. Tillery’s appointment is a three-year commitment; he is currently serving as President-Elect and after his term as President in 2021, will serve as Past President in 2022.
Tillery is originally from Statesville, NC, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management from Western Carolina University and a Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration from Appalachian State University. He has previously served as Director of the City of Lenoir (NC) Parks & Recreation Department and Director of the Town of Matthews (NC) Parks & Recreation Department. He joined the City of High Point as Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation in January 2013.
Stephen Poulos, Director of Watauga County Parks and Recreation and a longtime colleague and friend of Tillery’s said, “As a past president of NCRPA myself, I am proud and thrilled for Lee as he takes on this role. Lee is a positive leader who focuses on building partnerships and he knows how to make things happen. NCRPA is a great organization for the parks and recreation professionals in our state, and I know Lee will work hard to represent us and our best interests. Just as all NCRPA presidents do, I’m confident Lee will do his utmost to take it to the ‘next level’ during his tenure.”
“It is a professional honor of a lifetime to be appointed the Board of the North Carolina Recreation and Park Association (NCRPA) and to serve as the Association President in 2021,” said Tillery. “I am humbled by this appointment and appreciate the membership’s confidence in me leading the organization in the coming year. I also appreciate the City of High Point being so supportive of professional development and encouraging employees, like myself, to work toward the advancement of their profession, locally, statewide and nationally. I look forward to representing the City of High Point and those in the NCRPA membership to not only better the field of Parks and Recreation, but to highlight the many leisure, economic and quality of life benefits this profession brings to local governments across the state of North Carolina as well.”
High Point Parks & Recreation enhances quality of life by providing opportunities through innovative programs, parks, and facilities for present and future generations. The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
