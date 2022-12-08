High Point Museum Plans Scottish Faire In The Historical Park
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Dec. 8, 2022) - The High Point Museum will host a Scottish Faire on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Historical Park.
Join early North Carolina Scots families as they prepare to celebrate and enjoy festive Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season. Get ready for the end-of-year festivities by coming in costume while observing traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire.
Experience the Scottish festivities with demonstrations and activities throughout the day. Watch historic beer brewer Frank McMahon demonstrate his 18th-century craft and Kelly Beeson & Jennifer Getchell knit and weave pieces of Scottish clothing. Hear Celtic fiddler Mara Shea, listen to traditional Gaelic folktales told by Dr. Michael Newtons and enjoy the smell of venison roasting over an open fire.
“These Scottish traditions would have been familiar to many early Scottish settlers in the Triad,” said Museum Director Edith Brady. “We are excited to share the history, food and crafts of the New Year’s celebration.”
This is a free event for all ages.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
