“Pandemic Perspectives from Millis Road Elementary” Outdoor Exhibit
The High Point Museum is unveiling a new outdoor exhibit Sat., June 5. The exhibit was created through a partnership with Millis Road Elementary School. Fourth grade teacher Jamie Shields created a unit of study where students took photographs, did writing exercises, and created art projects to document their feelings and experiences during the pandemic of the past year.
High Point Museum staff took the finished projects and turned them into a 20-panel exhibit that will be available for viewing outside on the Museum grounds throughout the summer.
The third graders Mrs. Shields taught last spring when the pandemic began, became her fourth-grade students for the 2020-21 school year. For the month of March, one-year from the start of the pandemic shutdown, students reflected on how their lives had been impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak and ensuing social restrictions. Their resulting projects demonstrate a range of experiences, documenting things like lessons learned, favorite memories, hardest parts, and even favorite pandemic snacks.
The outdoor exhibit is available for viewing during the Museum’s current operating hours of Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.