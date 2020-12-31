Michael Gahagan has been charged with second degree murder in connection with a Dec. 30, 2020 stabbing.
Police Reports state that at approximately 10:18 p.m., High Point Police responded to 400 N Centennial St. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from injuries consistent with being stabbed.
Officers rendered medical aid until Fire and EMS personnel arrived and took over but the victim succumbed to their injuries. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the victim’s next-of-kin.
Through the course of the investigation and after numerous interviews, Gahagan W/M, 48, of High Point, was charged with Second Degree Murder. Gahagan was placed in the Guilford County (High Point) Jail under a 1 Million Dollar Bond.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective B. Crump at 336-887-7877 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number(s): 2020-38786
Case Lead Investigator: Det. B. Crump
Press Release prepared by: Lieutenant K. Jarrell
