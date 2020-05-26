HIGH POINT, NC – As businesses across the state look to reopen after the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, The High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau (HPCVB) encourages the community to support the Count on Me NC pledge to keep High Point safe and healthy. Last week,the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA), NC State Extension, NC Dept. of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and Visit NC unveiled Count On Me NC, a mutual pledge and public health initiative, empowering guests and businesses to help keep everyone safe and protected.
The launch coincided with Governor Cooper’s announcement of Phase 2 business re-openings that includes many tourism businesses such as restaurants, breweries, wineries, retail, and some attractions.
Locals as well as outside visitors, play a key role in keeping the community safe and healthy. Individuals can pledge to be responsible while enjoying their community by adopting the pledge and downloading a special promotional name badge to use on social media. HPCVB encourages industry partners to take advantage of the Count on Me NC programming as it is free and flexible to both consumer and business. It upholds public health and safety through five training modules for restaurants and best practices for other business.
There are also guidelines for short-term rentals, hotels, museums, retail services, parks, and overall safety for travelers and locals. Upon completion, businesses will receive a printable Count On Me NC certificate and be afeatured listing of participating businesses at CountOnMeNC.org. Certified businesses will also have access to the branded Count On Me NC toolkit that they can use on social media and promotional materials within their establishment.
“Safety and public health are a high priority for our organization as we know that it is a focus of our industry partners, locals and visitors as we look to rebuild the hospitality industry,” says Melody Burnett, president of HPCVB. “We will also promote and highlight our industry partners through our promotional materials that take the care and responsibilityto ensure the public’s health and safety through the Count on Me NC program. At the same time, we encourage our local citizens to enjoy our city’s offerings providing a partnership of total responsibility by both valued stakeholders in our community.”
Please visit www.countonmenc.org to complete the Business Training, to pledge your support and for additional information on the Count on Me NC Initiative. The HPCVB staff has pledged individually and the organization including the Regional Visitors Center plans to take the certification for businesses as it becomes available later this week.
About the High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau:
The High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau (HPCVB) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote and encourage economic development in High Point through travel and tourism. The HPCVB works closely with meeting planners to bring events to High Point and to enhance their experience here, providing white glove assistance with event planning tasks including registration, transportation, and coordination among various venues. These services ensure that every group event will be successful down to the last detail because we want each visitor to make yourself at home.
Established by state legislation in 1984, the HPCVB is an independent 501(c) 6 nonprofit organization funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county or state – are used to fund the HPCVB. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.highpoint.org.
